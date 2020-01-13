Sonali Khanna appointed head of Lowe Lintas, South

Sonali Khanna has been in the advertising business for over two decades, of which she has spent 15 years at Lowe Lintas across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Sonali Khanna has been appointed as the head of Lowe Lintas, South. An Executive Director in the organisation, Sonali has a deep understanding of the dynamics of Indian and global brands is thanks to her Pan-India advertising career that covers a diverse portfolio of product categories, including FMCG, confectionery, cosmetics, telecom, media, fashion, foods and jewellery.

Commenting on Sonali’s appointment, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “Sonali is what an ideal advertising leader should be. She’s as adept at strategy as she is at managing client relationships and leading high-performance teams. In her 15 years at Lowe, she has worked on some of the most demanding assignments across offices and brands. And, she has delivered every single time. I am very happy to announce her as the branch head for Lowe Lintas South. It’s perhaps the most successful regional operation of any agency in the country. I am certain that with Sonali in the driver’s seat now, it’s going to move several notches higher.”

Advertising is an ideas and people business and she passionately believes in partnering clients to drive brand effectiveness. She flourishes in high voltage environs where creative sparks and open debates go hand-in-hand. It is under her brand stewardship that Lowe Lintas picked up a Grand Effie in 2015 for its outstanding work on Paper Boat.

Speaking about her appointment Sonali Khanna said, “Lowe Lintas South has always been an enviable operation for MullenLowe Lintas Group. The office has consistently delivered ground-breaking work for its clients; helping them build brands that are a force to reckon with. What sets us apart is that despite inheriting a large agency DNA, our mind-set still reflects that of a hungry start-up.”

She added, “We are a bunch of passionate and dedicated professionals always ready for the next challenge. Leading such a group of talented individuals is a real privilege. On a personal note, I started my Lintas journey with Lowe Lintas Bangalore back in 2004. 15 years and 3 cities later, it’s a real thrill to be spearheading an office that’s truly special!”

Sonali Khanna’s new appointment is effective immediately.

Some of the key brands that Sonali has worked on include Britannia, Tanishq, Unilever, Sonata, ITC, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, Glaxo Smithkline, Dabur, Nestle, Hindustan Times and Himalaya. Prior to Lowe Lintas, she had a stint at Grey Worldwide.

