Every Mumma is pretty and has a lot to share: Surbhi Mahobia, Pretty Mumma Says

Surbhi Mahobia, Mom Blogger and Author, sheds light on the secret of staying relevant and relatable through content on topics such as Parenting and parenthood.

“My storytelling, relatable, and engaging content gives me an edge”, says the Author & Blogger, Surbhi Mahobia. The mom blogger intends to share anything and everything about parenting and parenthood.

Mahobia sheds light on the fact that it is not possible to be hypothetical when speaking at length on such topics. Staying real and honest is the only way by which one can stay relevant and relatable shares the content creator.

Looking back, where did it all begin? 

Not sure. I was cleaning up the attic at my Mom’s house this Diwali and came across some really old diaries of mine, where I had a lot of random writings, prose, and poetry. I guess, I always had an inkling for writing, but the thought to seriously write a blog with a focus on parents, especially Moms and children, came after my second childbirth, during late 2016, early 2017.

I had gone through one cycle and was going through another and in that journey, was realizing that each day of being a Mom can be uniquely different, and yet may have some common traits. This did compel me to share and learn from other parents on their experiences. Its been quite enriching and exciting since then.

What’s in the name? 

Oh, everything! Your name is your identity. I named my blog “Pretty Mumma Says” because everybody likes to listen and hear what a pretty Mumma is saying. Isn’t it?

Also, motherhood makes women more beautiful. Hence, every Mumma is pretty and has a lot to share.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

My USP is writing about those aspects of parenting that normally don’t get spoken about or are not much discussed. I discuss parenting from the aspect of not just a mother, but as an equal parent. Also, as a parent scared of the dark side of the internet, I am very apprehensive about sharing and displaying pictures of my children. Hence, it is slightly challenging to stay relevant, relatable and make the readers come back.

Therefore, my storytelling and relatable, engaging content give me an edge. My readers have positively commented about my perspective as being different, yet quite relevant.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I like to write about the topics, subjects, and experiences that we face in our daily lives. I take inspiration from day to day parenting struggles and instances. Whenever I learn from any instance or interaction with my children or any life experience that I feel is important to discuss, I share it as it is without twisting the facts.

The key to staying relevant is by being honest. There is no dearth of people sharing their experiences, but my storytelling and the way I engage my readers in purely my style of writing is my forte. The fact of the matter is that when you are writing about parenting and parenthood, it’s not easy to create a hypothetical situation. Staying real and honest is the only way by which one can stay relevant and relatable.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Tricky question. There’s no single answer to this. Moolah comes in multiple ways – sometimes through direct monetization, sometimes through the use of products and services as you review them for real feedback, or sometimes in terms of value barter in form of link-exchange to grow my own reach. In addition, the blog also yields some revenues from Ads.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

My principles are simple –

  • I associate with brands that allow objective testing or experiential feedback about their products, services or experiences.
  • I associate with brands where the value system aligns.
  • The copy is always mine
  • Brands can review and comment on their representation
  • Since I am a full-time Mom as well, I keep limited associations at any point of time
  • I work very hard to stay relevant to my niche instead of running after every collaboration that comes my way

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Recently, I got the invitation to be a part of a conference being conducted to draft a policy for safe school transport of children by all modes of transportation. It was conducted by a non-government organization in association with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

It made it worthwhile because I truly believed that my work is being noticed and recognized. I was invited as a Parenting Influencer and I was the only one there from the blogger fraternity. To be the voice of the parents of our country was an extremely proud and honorable moment for me. This has truly established me as one of the “parenting thought leaders”.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To review the product without experiencing it. How is that even possible? Needless to say, I denied the request.

If not blogging, you would be?

A children storyteller or an illusionist  

A day in your life…

I am an early riser. My day starts at 5.30 am every day. After sending off kids and husband, I start my day and plan for the rest of the day. My typical workday involves writing for my blog and creating social media content. I take a break from work when kids return for their schools and pick up work again only after they have slept.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

COSPAT – Creative, Observant, Serious, Patient, Authentic and Tenacious – attributes that you’ll need to be a good blogger.

Your Favorite Influencer

I don’t have a favorite influencer. I like the thought process of a few and their perspective towards parenthood and parenting.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I am expanding the scope of my coverage to all issues pertinent to the world of children and parents, be it complex psychology of being parents, or being children, or reflections of societal changes on parents or children, or security and protection for children in all environments, education, or just the well being of both parents and children. My personal brand will evolve as I grow my focus in these areas.


