How Surf Excel popularized ‘Dirt is Good’ concept in Nepal…

Category Introduction

Unilever Nepal has been, for over 25 years, one of the largest FMCG manufacturers in Nepal.

Brand Introduction

Surf Excel, as a brand, has gained its reputation over the years. On the digital front, the brand has been creating a connect with its audience. And hence, improving its presence in digital media.

Summary

Tihaar (Diwali) is one of the important festivals across Nepal. As a consumer brand, Surf Excel wanted to create communication based on the festive season, linking it to its brand promise – Dirt is Good. The communication was done through an emotionally charged film, which brought alive the brand promise.

Problem Statement/Objective

Surf Excel’s main objective was to reinforce the brand thought of ‘Dirt is Good’ through the lens of Tihaar.

Brief

The objective was to develop an idea for Tihaar oriented campaign and initialize the Facebook page. The main focus of the digital campaign was to create awareness and increase engagement of the target group.

Creative Idea

The main idea for this campaign was “Dirt is Good” (Daag Ramro Chhaa) but through the lens of Nepali life and audience.

Challenges

The challenge was to emotionally connect with the audience through the platform of Tihaar, and create awareness for the brand on social/digital media.

Execution

An emotional film was conceptualized that captured the essence of Tihaar, keeping in mind the brand promise. The film showed the loving bond between brother and sister, and how “daag” played a positive role in strengthening the bond between the siblings.

Surf Excel – Daag Ramro Chha यदि दागले दिदी भाईको सम्बन्ध अझ मजबुत हुन्छ भने दाग राम्रो छ। यो तिहार, तपाई पनि आफ्नो दिदी भाई वा दाजु बहिनीलाई #DaagRamroChha संग Share र Tag गरी आफ्नो माया व्यक्त गर्नुहोस्! साथै १० जना भाग्यशाली विजेताहरुले आकर्षक उपहार जित्ने मौका पाउनुहोस् र यो सम्बन्धलाई अझ बढी मजबुत बनाउनुहोस्। #SurfExcelNepal #DaagRamroChha Posted by Surf Excel Nepal on Thursday, 1 November 2018

Results

A survey was done post-the-release of the film. And every time they were asked about Surf Excel, the response was related to the ad- “That BhaiTika ad”. The brand became the perfect metaphor for sibling bonding during the festive season.

Likes: 80,171

Views: 21,26,648

Engagement: 312,691

Shares: 2,607

CMO Quote

“This Tihaar film certainly was a massive improvement for the brand on social media. It helped not just the brand but created an emotional connect for the brand with its audience.”

Comments