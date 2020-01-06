Tatvic Analytics wins digital marketing mandate for upGrad

As per the mandate, Tatvic Analytics will be responsible for strategizing and implementing data-driven marketing campaigns for upGrad on digital & programmatic space.

upGrad has selected Tatvic Analytics as its digital marketing consulting firm to strategize and implement data-driven marketing campaigns over the brand’s digital channels and programmatic space.

“Understanding our consumers’ needs and catering to them has always been our priority and Tatvic demonstrated the potential to deliver on our learner centricity. It is through a rigorous and robust screening process, that we decided to onboard Tatvic as our digital analytics consultants. Their team is highly capable and is well aware of the latest industry trends which allows them to hit the ground running, which is exactly what we need at the moment to launch upGrad’s biggest marketing campaign in the calendar year 2020,” says Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD at upGrad.

Also read: Performics India wins digital duties for GoAir

“We are excited to partner with upGrad since we share their belief in data-driven marketing and their fierce commitment to focus on driving customer value using marketing data. It is very inspiring to work with a team like upGrad that has an advanced digital maturity and knows exactly where they are headed in order to be future-ready,” says Ravi Pathak, the CEO & Co-Founder of Tatvic Analytics.

“In this journey, we are here to ensure that together at upGrad, we achieve the nirvana state of the perfect new-age marketing mix at that sweet spot of intersection between Machine Learning, Analytics, and Marketing,” he added.

Comments