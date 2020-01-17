ThankYouDhoni brand posts reiterate the faith of the nation

MS Dhoni is being idolized the Mahi way with creativity being bowled by #ThankYouDhoni brand posts.

Soon after BCCI announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period of October 2019 to September 2020, cricket enthusiasts flooded Twitter with notes thanking MS Dhoni as his contract had not been inducted, trailed by #ThankYouDhoni brand posts.

The BCCI announces the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.



Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington and Deepak Chahar get annual player contracts.



More details here – https://t.co/84iIn1vs9B #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/S6ZPq7FBt1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

It is touted that Mahi might be reinducted into the contracts at the end of September. And, Harbhajan Singh told India Today, “It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India – after that he won’t play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available”.

Speculations of the end of the MS Dhoni era closing in have been surfacing, and so have been appreciative messages expressing gratitude for ‘the faith of Indian nation’.

Dhoni’s iconic stint with the Indian cricket team has left us with some easily-recognizable traits of the ‘Captain Cool’. And, these #ThankYouDhoni brand posts go all-out on them.

Manforce Condoms hails Mahi’s finishers, Bombay Shaving Company revived his famed helicopter shot, Aakash Education praise his leadership skills and Finserv Markets applaud his safe keeps, and WforWoman cheers the ‘Captain Cool’. More brands hit their creatives towards the boundary.

Manforce Condoms

Amul

Bombay Shaving Company

Pulse

Arré

Aurelia

Aakash Education

JioTV

WforWoman

Finserv Markets

