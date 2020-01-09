Tonic Worldwide launches new video division TWIP

Tonic Worldwide had launched Gipsi in 2019, an AI and HI driven research division. TWIP will be supposed by Gipsi.

Tonic Worldwide, an independent digital agency has launched a brand new division — TWIP — Tonic Worldwide Intuitive Programming. TWIP enables brands to grasp the data more efficiently for generating snackable video content.

This follows the launch of Gipsi in 2019, the AI and HI driven research division at Tonic. TWIP is a video content practice, which will be powered by Gipsi’s data-driven dashboards and insights.

As thousands of pieces of content are striving to be discovered by a user, daily across platforms, brands are struggling to get noticed, engage and remain on top. With the launch of TWIP, brands will be able to produce content targeted towards consumers specifically by connecting to their target group.

Sudish Balan, Chief Business Officer, Tonic Worldwide commented on the launch: “These are rapidly changing times with video taking up most of the content in digital media. Campaign bursts by brands will have to be supplemented with a more consistent approach to get discovered when consumers are looking for the content and publish these videos almost on a daily and weekly basis. With TWIP, we intend to power brands with a consistent and continuous video led programming approach which has the potential to cost significantly less and generate more effective leads.”

