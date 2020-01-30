#ConnectedTo: Brands reiterate their true purpose
With #ConnectedTo trending format, brands are putting forth their purpose in the life of a customer, reiterating brand value and objectives. Just following a trending format or is it #ConnectedTo your brand purpose?
Brands go whimsical as they use creatives to introduce their purpose in the lives of consumers. Why should a consumer stay connected to them? What need are they fulfilling? Are they worth the price tag? Innovating with the newest trending format, #ConnectedTo brand posts, try to put forth meaningful brand communication.
They have tried to reassure the existing consumers that they have made the right choice as well as tell the potential ones that they deserve a chance.
When looked at from the perspective of social media marketing, #ConnectedTo portrays a reason to help consumers understand the brand’s vision.
The format includes the mobile interface screen where users can switch on and off a particular feature. This layout can be seen on mobile while setting an alarm.
It is an interesting format given how the concept is criticized when brands sway away from their brand communication simply for the sake of participating in the trend, #ConnectedTo might be the answer to the criticism with a focus on how brand value need not be ignored. That both, relevant trends and meaningful communication, can go hand in hand.
Here are some of the best #ConnectedTo brand posts.
Raymond
Mother Dairy
Tata Capital
Freecharge
Ashok Leyland
Borosil
Reliance Fresh
Godrej Security Solutions
Pampers India
Also Read: Brands attempt to initiate a dialogue with Republic Day campaigns 2020
Oral B India
Park Avenue
Crompton India
Hobby Ideas India
Fevicol
Chuck E Cheese
Orion Malls
Godrej Properties
The Professional Couriers
Cane Juicery
Volvo CE India
Chennaiyin FC
Munchilicious
CEAT Tyres India
Radio Mirchi
If you have spotted a creative that belongs to this list, please tell us in the comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.