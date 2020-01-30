ConnectedTo: Brands reiterate their true purpose

With #ConnectedTo trending format, brands are putting forth their purpose in the life of a customer, reiterating brand value and objectives. Just following a trending format or is it #ConnectedTo your brand purpose?

Brands go whimsical as they use creatives to introduce their purpose in the lives of consumers. Why should a consumer stay connected to them? What need are they fulfilling? Are they worth the price tag? Innovating with the newest trending format, #ConnectedTo brand posts, try to put forth meaningful brand communication.

They have tried to reassure the existing consumers that they have made the right choice as well as tell the potential ones that they deserve a chance.

When looked at from the perspective of social media marketing, #ConnectedTo portrays a reason to help consumers understand the brand’s vision.

The format includes the mobile interface screen where users can switch on and off a particular feature. This layout can be seen on mobile while setting an alarm.

It is an interesting format given how the concept is criticized when brands sway away from their brand communication simply for the sake of participating in the trend, #ConnectedTo might be the answer to the criticism with a focus on how brand value need not be ignored. That both, relevant trends and meaningful communication, can go hand in hand.

Here are some of the best #ConnectedTo brand posts.

Raymond

Mother Dairy

Tata Capital

Freecharge

Ashok Leyland

Borosil

Reliance Fresh

Godrej Security Solutions

Pampers India

Also Read: Brands attempt to initiate a dialogue with Republic Day campaigns 2020

Oral B India

Park Avenue

Crompton India

Hobby Ideas India

Fevicol

Chuck E Cheese

Orion Malls

Godrej Properties

The Professional Couriers

Cane Juicery

Volvo CE India

Chennaiyin FC

Munchilicious

CEAT Tyres India

Radio Mirchi

If you have spotted a creative that belongs to this list, please tell us in the comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments