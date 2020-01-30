In fight against coronavirus, Twitter to make credible information prominent

Twitter has witnessed over 15 million tweets on coronavirus in the past four weeks and plans to help global conversation be disinformation free.

At present, there are no significant coordinated attempts to spread disinformation about coronavirus on Twitter. However, the micro-blogging platform has announced vigilance and attempts to enhance the team’s proactive abilities to ensure that trends and search are protected from malicious behaviour.

“We do not permit platform manipulation and we encourage people to think before sharing or engaging in deliberate attempts to undermine the public conversation,” says Twitter.

Further, Twitter has launched a new dedicated search prompt to ensure that when someone comes to the platform for information on #coronavirus, they are met with credible, authoritative information first.

We want to help you access credible information, especially when it comes to public health.



We’ve adjusted our search prompt in key countries across the globe to feature authoritative health sources when you search for terms related to novel #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/RrDypu08YZ — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 29, 2020

The micro-blogging platform explains, “We’re halting any auto-suggest results that are likely to direct individuals to non-credible content on Twitter.”

These efforts are being implemented as official partnerships in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.

The Global Public Policy team at Twitter is also in touch with experts, NGOs, and governments that are involved in the effort to contain the threat around coronavirus.

