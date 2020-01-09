Twitter launches Promoted Trend Spotlight for brands

Twitter has launched a premium ad product called Promoted Trend Spotlight, the video slot that sits above trends in the Explore tab.

Promoted Trend Spotlight supports 6-second videos and GIFs, and static images. Creative displays on mobile and desktop, with the ad running edge-to-edge on mobile.

The platform was already offering ‘Promoted Trends’, in the trending section of the Explore tab, the new feature compliments the takeover product.

The brand’s ad will appear at the top of the Explore tab for the first two visits per person, per day on Twitter. After the initial two visits, the placement moves to the standard Promoted Trend placement and organic content resurfaces in the Spotlight placement. The measure maybe is directed to maintain a balance between users’ interest and promotions.

The ad product is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, and will be expanding to 12 additional markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, and Thailand.

Promoted Trend Spotlight captures more attention than the Home Feed sponsored posts or other placements, as it sits atop trending and is right in the user’s face, unlike other placements that users might tend to skip or scroll over.

Comments