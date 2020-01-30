Volume to manage creative mandate for Geetanjali Salon

As per the mandate, Volume will be handling the communication responsibilities for Geetanjali Salon, including advertising and strategic digital initiatives.

New Delhi based creative agency Volume has bagged the creative mandate of Geetanjali Salon in a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the agency’s office in the city.

Volume will be taking up all the communication responsibilities of the salon which includes advertising, strategic way forward and digital initiatives.

Confirming the appointment of Volume as their creative agency, Sumit Israni, Creative Director, Geetanjali Salon said: “It will be a delight to be working with Volume and we are very excited to be associated with them. They will bring on board their valuable strategic insights and brand building through marketing communication which would lend a new direction to our brand.”

He further added, “We are delighted that our ideas matched and we came on the same ground as far as our creative and brand growth vision is concerned. In the coming months, we are planning to expand with more high-class salon across the country. We are pretty sure that they will achieve the brand vision and goals that we have set.”

