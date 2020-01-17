YouTube announces fitness-themed Original show in Indian market

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar and RJ Malishka to feature on the show. MostlySane will also feature in the YouTube Originals’ ‘Pretty Fit’ for offbeat wellness trends.

YouTube Originals announced a new series called, ‘Pretty Fit’ hosted by the YouTube Sensation Prajakta Koli popularly known as ‘MostlySane’.

The lighthearted fitness-based chat show will see Prajakta challenge celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar, RJ Malishka, Sanya Malhotra, Mithila Palkar and Sumukhi Suresh to carry out rustic tasks that they have never done before. From milking cows and making dung cakes to crushing sugarcane and molding pots from clay, this show will cover it all – the dirt and the hurt!

Also read: YouTube Studio to help deal with copyright claims

Prajakta Koli has been popular for her wholesome comedy skits that are touted to have a ‘connect’ with viewers. In her first YouTube Originals, she will engage in freewheeling conversations around health, body image and self worth alongside functional fitness routines in natural settings.

The first episode will kick start on January 21, 2020 featuring music sensation Neha Kakkar who will take on the challenge of making the best ‘lassi’ against Prajakta – starting from milking the buffaloes to being coached to endure and excel at the task. The show will also delve deeper into Neha’s journey as a music artist while she shares amusing stories about people’s perception of her height.

Over the course of six weeks, Prajakta will have multiple fun chat sessions with some of these accomplished female celebrities, who will bring a heavy dose of entertainment and inspiration for the viewers.

Talking about her first YouTube Originals, Prajakta Koli said, “This is such a dream come true. I have been creating YouTube content for the past 5 years now and having my own YouTube Originals Series is such a massive step as a creator. The concept of the show was exciting to me because it goes completely with the flavor of the channel. It’s fun, quirky and it includes lots and lots of conversations! Conversations around life, content, fitness and everything else close to my heart. From discussing issues such as body shaming to chasing your dreams, Pretty Fit is a beautiful bouquet of confessions, thoughts, and gossip!”

Satya Raghavan, Director Content Partnerships, YouTube in India said, “Through YouTube Originals, our aim is to support YouTube content creators in India by helping them elevate their unique content, extend their viewership and foster their talent. We are extremely delighted to see one of our most versatile and talented content creators host her first YouTube Originals. For quite some time, fitness has been one of the most sought-after trends on YouTube across the globe. From learning easy exercise tips to home workouts to healthy food recipes, YouTube is emerging as a platform to learn more about health and fitness routines.”

Comments