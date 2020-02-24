AdLift to handle SEO & Social Media for Tata AIG General Insurance

AdLift will help Tata AIG General Insurance leverage digital mediums to build brand identity and promote their products among netizens.

Global digital marketing agency, AdLift bags the digital marketing mandate for Tata AIG General Insurance. Securing the account after a multi-agency pitch, AdLift will handle the brand’s digital media duties, including SEO and Social Media management.

AdLift will help create a digital-friendly ecosystem for various products that fall under the Tata AIG General Insurance’s hierarchy. To do this, the company aims to leverage digital mediums to identify and promote Tata AIG’s services among an audience that spends maximum time browsing the Internet.

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder and CEO, AdLift, expressed, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Tata AIG to our family. Tata AIG is one of the most iconic forward-thinking and vital organizations. We have big plans for 2020 and look forward to going to the next level through this partnership.”

Parag Ved, Head and Executive Vice-President, Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance said, “This association with AdLift will help tap disruption created by digital media. We look forward to working with the team who are as ambitious as Tata AIG.”

Founded in 2009, AdLift leverages intuitive strategies to deliver ROI-driven niche marketing solutions. The agency is headquartered in Gurgaon with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and San Francisco, USA. Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture company between Tata Group and American International Group (AIG).

