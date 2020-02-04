Agency Feature: Skovian Ventures

How do we define Skovian?

Established in 2011, we are an online marketing and web development company partnering with companies of various sizes all around the globe. Our commitment to excellence, our specialty of bringing ideas with devoted customer service and fast turnaround times have been instrumental in our growth.

Our skills lie in our professionals and their attitudes. Based in Pune, India, Skovian also has a customer base in Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE, UK, and the USA.

What’s in the name?

Our founder – Nishat Kondvikar, apart from being the oracle for all technical solutions, is a trained commercial pilot, his passion for sky and aviation got us the name ‘Skovian’, we won’t be wrong if we said ‘sky is the limit’ for us.

What do we do?

You can trust us for Digital Marketing Services like:

Lead Generation Services

Search Engine Optimisation

Online Advertising

Social Media Management

Online Reputation Management

Web Development Services like:

Websites, Web Portals & E-Com

Mobile Application Development

Why do we do it?

To attempt & provide effective digital marketing solutions to Small Medium Enterprises enabling continuous growth.

How do we evolve?

We try ensuring that we are the best place to work and the best to work with by leveraging technology, systems, and strategy using creative solutions. Our promise to ourselves is to always put quality above quantity and be driven by our values and our passion.

Social responsibility in social media

We believe that it is extremely important to be socially responsible considering the digital domain in itself is dynamic and exposed to influence. For us, being responsible is being transparent in communication with both the client as well as the target audience.

The need of the hour

To keep our eyes and ears open at all times and to quickly adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape.

We learned the hard way

Marketing ROI is only about sale/conversion.

Did we just share that?

We dance out the stress every evening for 10 mins and let out the crazy in us!

They work with us

Sobha Ltd, ABIL Group, Weikfield, Sakal Media Group, Times Exhibitions to name a few… and the list continues across various verticals including health care, e-commerce, education, hospitality, real estate, automobile dealerships, manufacturing and more.

The industry as we foresee

The SME industry will soon be the largest consumer of digital marketing services.

A day without Internet

We might probably call our clients for a chill session at our office and do some digital gup-shup over coffee.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes.

Comments