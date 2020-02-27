Big Trunk Communications bags digital mandate for H & R Johnson (India)

Big Trunk Communications will be responsible for the strategic and creative execution of organic and paid digital communication for H&R Johnson (India).

Big Trunk Communications has bagged the digital mandate for H & R Johnson (India). The association is primarily aimed at combining customer experience and process innovation to help the brand attain end-to-end digital transformation in the growing digital marketing arena.

The account was the result of a multi-agency pitch process. Big Trunk Communications was chosen for conceptualizing and executing 360-degree digital marketing projects and also for its experience in creative approach, consumer understanding and ability to deliver solutions at a rapid pace.

Speaking on the association, Dinesh Vyas, Sr. Vice President Marketing – H & R Johnson (India) said, “We are delighted to partner with Big Trunk Communications for digital media services. We were on a lookout for a dynamic and performance-driven digital partner to support our evolving marketing needs and were impressed with Big Trunk’s user first and data-centric approach along with their abilities of thinking out-of-the-box. Their long-term association with other reputed brands also gives us the confidence to entrust the digital duties to this future-facing agency. Our association with Big Trunk Communication is aimed to strengthen our digital abilities extensively, build social engagement and generate leads.”

Speaking on the account win, Bharat Subramaniam, Managing Director – Big Trunk Communications added, “We are happy to be associated with a brand that carries a legacy of more than 60 years. As a full-service digital agency, we are equipped with a deeper understanding of the digital landscape and can offer enhanced and measurable experiences across platforms. The integration with H & R Johnson (India) will add scale to the depth of our services and help us to grow even further. This acquisition is an incredible opportunity for our team, and we look forward to adding value to this association”.

