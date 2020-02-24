Exam campaigns 2020: Brands deep dive into student psyche

Exam campaigns have made their annual comeback with narratives ranging from parent-child relationships to chocolates helping relieve stress.

The exam season is a surreal experience for students as well as parents. There are various touchpoints to create stories with. These prominently include stress, resources and motivation. Essentially, these are issues that require either a solution or a reinforcement of an ideal. Every year, a number of brands leverage the exam season to create campaigns. This year was no different. From chocolates and milk flavouring powders to life insurance, brands jumped in to express how they were worthy of being a part of a teenager’s journey through this challenging time.

This year, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar became the face of two exam campaigns, for Cadbury Bournvita and Luminous India respectively. It was an interesting move given how exam season often collides with peak cricket season in the country. To leverage both in one campaign is indeed a boundary hit!

Snickers India has extended the campaign to product packaging, providing students with motivational messaged on its cover as well as discounts on online courses. Unacademy brought to life a rap song campaign that details the struggles of students trying to get quality education, positioning the brand’s offering as an ideal solution. Going digital-first, Notebook released its campaign videos in the vertical format.

Snickers India

HDFC Life

Unacademy

Also Read: Brands get topical with campaigns tackling the pressure of exams

Cadbury Bournvita

Luminous India

Navneet

Notebook

If you have come across an exam campaign that we missed, do tell us in the comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com!

Comments