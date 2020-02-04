Brands attempt to ‘can’ cancer with ‘I am and I will’ awareness posts

With the theme of ‘I am and I will’, brands aim to empower their audiences to take charge and take action, this World Cancer Day.

Cancer is one of the top causes of death, globally. But what comes out as more powerful is the will to battle it out through action & courage. It takes a great amount of effort to combat the disease and even help out the ones who are in need. However, nothing seems impossible if one is aware and is sometimes ready to ‘do’ the unforeseen in dire situations. With this underlying theme for 2020, brands jumped into the bandwagon to raise awareness on this World Cancer Day.

It is said that precaution is better than cure. In-sync with this thought, it is often advised to not ignore certain symptoms pertaining to this deadly disease.

Brands attempt to spread this message of awareness and help the world ‘can’ cancer through some motivational and hard-hitting posts.

While most of the creatives revolved around the theme, others stepped up and inspired people to pay heed to the unmissable signs and take action, on #WorldCancerDay in 2020.

Waging war against the disease can be a daunting task, to say the least. People sometimes lose their zest for life during the process. But these creatives motivate people that nothing is impossible and highlight the relevance of ‘it’s time to take the action’ in tandem to ‘I am and I will’ theme.

Cars24

Mumbai Mirror

Some signs only appear once. Do not miss them.#MumbaiMetroOne #MumbaiMetro #HaveANiceDay #WorldCancerDay Posted by Mumbai Metro on Monday, 3 February 2020

Tata Motors

Arias

Care. Be aware. #AriasSkincare #ScentialsWorld #SkincareForUs #AriasSkin #AriasWorld #WorldCancerDayScentials World Lara Dutta Bhupathi Posted by Arias on Tuesday, 4 February 2020

Columbia Asia

Tata Tiscon

SF Sonic Batteries

Apollo Hospitals

Milton

Sharekhan

MNX Movies

Bewakoof

HDFC Ergo

FujifilmxIndia

Did we miss on a creative that should be here? Do tell us in the comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments