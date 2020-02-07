Carmesi leverages Instagram to discuss inclusive period care

In a new campaign on Instagram, Carmesi is nudging people to understand the plight of unaffordable menstrual products and support girls to keep moving.

Earlier this week, Carmesi launched an awareness campaign, The Period Girl. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the campaign aims to depict underprivileged girls on their period. The campaign debuted on Instagram Stories, spieling a tale about the need for inclusive period care.

Anusheela Saha, Group Creative Director, FCB Ulka, spearheading the campaign said, “We felt the Instagram Stories tapping action could be put to good use. So we created Story frames like stop-motion animation frames. Tapping on could make the Period Girl keeps moving so that she doesn’t stop when her periods start. It’s engaging and yet cause centric.”

The creatives shared by the brand make us of the Instagram slider to put forth the narrative, frame by frame, with an aim to convey that for life shouldn’t stop for women when their period starts.

Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs together they have a social initiative called Unified In Red. They organise workshops on Menstrual Health for underprivileged girls. They donate pads to girls in need, educate them about their bodies, teach them good hygiene practices and encourage open conversations around menstruation. Every pack of Carmesi bought goes into funding these activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanvi Johri, Carmesi’s founder says, “This campaign is very close to our hearts because it’s a beautiful depiction of a rather painful reality. To see the Period Girl in all her childhood innocence, being crippled by something as basic as Periods touches a chord in people.”

“It forms an instant connect with the viewer. And it doesn’t just end there; it gives the viewer an opportunity to help keep her going by directing them to our social initiative – Unified In Red, by educating them about the efforts we have undertaken to make period positivity a reality,” she further explained.

FCB Ulka Delhi crafted the creatives for the campaign. Surjo Dutt, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka quips, “It’s a great way to start an Instagram only CSR awareness campaign. First for FCB Ulka and rare for Indian brands.”

Comments