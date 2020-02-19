CashKaro launches #HarCheezPeMilega to generate engagement

Cashback & Coupons site CashKaro has launched their newest digital ad films using a Social Media Contest.

The contest has been dubbed #HarCheezPeMilega Cashback Contest and will run across the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles.It is aimed at promoting CashKaro’s latest digital ad films that are live on Hotstar, YouTube and other digital platforms.

The Social Media Contest went live on the 6th of February and is likely to run until 6th of March.The campaign essentially educates users about the fact that they can avail Cashback by shopping or ordering at all top eCommerce sites via the CashKaro App.

“We wanted to educate users about how CashKaro offers Cashback on almost all online purchases. Whether it is fashion, grocery, food, mobiles or electronics, CashKaro gives users Cashback on everything that they buy or order at top eCommerce retailers including Amazon, Flipkart & over 1500 popular sites. The #HarCheezPeMilega Cashback Contest aims at spreading this message using the new series of ad films we have released, said Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro.

To participate in the contest and stand a chance to win exclusive goodies, a user must follow the 3 simple steps:

Watch all #HarCheezPeMilega Cashback Videos Tag 5 friends in the comments section of the video Ensure their friends follow CashKaro on Instagram

10 lucky participants who complete all the steps required to enter the contest will get goodies like Oppo A7 (1stPrize), Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack (2nd Prize), boAtBassHeads in-Ear Headphones with Mic (3rd Prize) while other winners will receive Amazon Gift Vouchers worth ₹500.

Speaking about the campaign CashKaro Co-Founder Rohan Bhargava said, “The #HarCheezPeMilega Cashback Contest was created in order to propagate to our potential users that they can save every time they shop online. This campaign will also give our existing users a chance to win some exciting prizes by simply introducing their friends to CashKaro. With this campaign we want to place emphasis on our brand’s tagline #YouGetMore, so that we can become the go-to cashback destination for every online shopper.”

The winners of #HarCheezPeMilega Cashback Contest will be announced in March.

Comments