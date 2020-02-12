DDB Mudra Group wins marketing mandate for BharatBenz

BharatBenz has selected DDB Mudra Group to be its integrated marketing and communication agency following a multi-agency pitch.

The Group will work on creative brand strategy, digital marketing, and media buying and planning for BharatBenz.

DDB Mudra Group’s 2020 communications plan for BharatBenz will focus on a “people and culture first” approach, which is the cornerstone for DDB Mudra Group’s proprietary strategic tool – emotional advantage. This understanding of social and cultural contexts played a significant role in developing the overall communications strategy.

Sujay Ghosh, Executive Vice President & Business Partner, DDB Mudra South said, “BharatBenz is an iconic brand which is synonymous with technology and innovative products. We wanted BharatBenz’s consumers to have an emotional connect and to do that we immersed ourselves in the lives of truck drivers and fleet owners”.

He adds, “Going beyond panel conversations and interviews, the team traveled to trucking hubs interviewing fleet owners and even sharing meals with drivers. These conversations informed our strategy and helped us visualize realistic, medium agnostic narratives. We look forward to creating path-breaking work that connects meaningfully with the audience and creates more growth opportunities for the brand”.

Speaking on the decision to award the mandate to DDB Mudra Group, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing & Sales – Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said, “We wanted a strategic partner who can understand and resonate with the ethos of our brand. With DDB Mudra Group, we found a team that’s passionate, enthusiastic and ready to push the boundaries. We look forward to this great partnership taking the BharatBenz brand to the next level.”

