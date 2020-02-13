Digital Vidya acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM)

With DSIM’s addition, Digital Vidya aims to establish itself as an industry integrated ed-tech company that helps develop skills that matter in the job markets.

Digital Vidya has acquired DSIM (Delhi School of Internet Marketing), with a presence in over 12+ cities. In an all-cash deal, the company with this acquisition will expand its reach in the major cities by delivering high-quality offline digital marketing certification programs at affordable prices on a large scale.



Sharing his views about this acquisition, Anuj Batra, CEO, Digital Vidya, said, “with the new addition to the family, we will expand our reach in the major cities via the offline channel. It complements Digital Vidya’s core strength in providing training programs globally in the online channel.”

About the acquisition, Kunal Choudhary quoted, “Apurva Panwar, the co-founder, and I leave DSIM with a lot of pride in having shaped careers & businesses of over 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs. At DSIM we got the opportunity to work with really talented and amazing people. With Digital Vidya management we believe that DSIM is in the right hands & they will continue to impart impeccable digital marketing skills. We wish the new management every bit of success and good luck.”

Speaking on the opportunity of digital marketing as a career choice, Anuj Batra talks about a recent report by LinkedIn which stated digital marketing as “one of most in-demand job skills”. This report also mentions that there are 7000+ digital marketing vacancies and skilled personnel are required to fill this gap.

In addition, the report claims that Digital Marketing education firms, such as Digital Vidya, will have to play an important role in bridging the gap between available and needed digital marketing talent.

