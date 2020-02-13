Brands catch up on Dude With Sign’s popularity

Brands are leveraging a new meme viral internet personality to reach out to potential customers; Dude with Sign brand posts have been catching up.

On the 3rd October 2019, Seth posted two pictures of himself, standing with a signboard that had ‘Stop replying-all to company-wide emails’ scribbled on it. In the other post, he could be seen standing under a billboard of TV Show Friends with a board that said: Seinfeld is way better than FRIENDS. Over the weeks, Seth garnered recognition for this funny content. Now, brands are taking the Dude with Sign route for topical marketing.

For the unacquainted, Justin Bieber’s debut with Seth was a key moment that encouraged brands to jump on the bandwagon. It was a part of Beiber’s strategy to promote his new album, Changes, that is slated to release on February 14 this year.

Quite a few influencers in India as well as abroad have adopted this trend, however, to see it be a part of brand communication is intriguing.

Brands have used the trend to put across honest opinions and quirky thoughts. Two prominent cases being that of The Pet Collective and Anne Shute – Esthetician. While the former twisted Seth’s narrative to match their own, the latter digitally added phrases to Seth’s pictures while resharing.

A few Indian brands too have hopped on the bandwagon.

Dunzo

The Souled Store

RYZUP India

Globally, The Pet Friendly took on a ‘No Pets Allowed’ zone by depicting a dog with a signboard that said ‘Yes Dogs’. The trend took an interesting turn with an NGO posted a picture of a disabled person holding a signboard with ‘Stop looking @ me funny’ written over it.

Humour and familiarity persuade hard-to-reach consumers and drive them towards the brand. The signboards showcased in this trend are an inexpensive tool to leverage satire and social commentary via high-quality content.

Modern Machines

Police Fitness Nutrition

Whole Body Healing Center

234 Drive

Physio Inq Mobile + Community

Esthetics by Annashute

The Pet Collective

Mission Viejo Christian Church

Seconde Seconde

Rugby United New York

Pet Friendly Official

Norm’s Tattoo

The WOW Center

The Hungry Post

Natural Style Story

The Glazer Team

The Yard Miami

If you come across more Dude With Sign brand posts, email us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments