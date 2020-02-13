Duroflex Mattresses appoints Smita Murarka as VP of Marketing

Smita Murarka comes in from Amante and with her expertise, Duroflex aims at growing strategically.

Duroflex has announced the appointment of Smita Murarka as Vice President of Marketing for India. With over 16 years of rich experience in Marketing, Business Strategy, E-commerce, Product & Range Management, Sales & Operations, and Business Development, Smita will spearhead all marketing initiatives at Duroflex.

Prior to joining the leadership team at Duroflex, Smita headed marketing at Amante, MAS Brands India. Her dynamic leadership was instrumental in building brands like Amante, Lifestyle and other fashion and lifestyle brands. Smita has been the recipient of the Women Super Achiever Award 2019 (World Woman Leadership) and Star Youth Achiever Award (CMO Asia), a testament to her expertise and success.

Talking about her new role, Smita Murarka said, “I am excited to start the next chapter of my professional journey with Duroflex. My goal is to continue to build the brand strategically, bringing the learnings of fashion and lifestyle categories to this fast-growing FMCD category, making the category unboring. Innovation and technology for a rapidly evolving communication landscape will be a large part of our upcoming campaigns and initiatives.”

Confirming the news, Mathew Chandy, Managing Director, Duroflex Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are proud to have Smita as part of our team. We are positive that her experience and knowledge will fuel the growth journey for Duroflex. Her expertise will be a key addition to our leadership and our future success.”

