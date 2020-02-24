Facebook launches Creator Studio mobile app

The Facebook Creator Studio is launched as a complement to the desktop hub, aiding brands, creators, and publishers to manage content and track performance.

Users can view and edit posts, manage multiple pages, check insights, respond to messages, and check notifications. You can access such sections through the navigation bar at the bottom. As the mobile Creator Studio is implied to work with the desktop hub, it comprises of limited functionalities.

The features include data and engagement metrics such as ‘1 Minute Views’, ‘3 Second Views’ and ‘Avg. Minutes Viewed’; adjustments and post-uploading edit options to fix title, description, delete or reschedule posts. Creators on the platform can also keep a tab of their earnings and performance.

The app is available on both iOS App Store & Android Play Store in India. The user reviews on Play Store cite the app to be a duplicate of the Facebook Pages Manager app and also point users can’t create a new post, or use camera or voice.

With the current functionalities, you cannot create posts through the ‘Creator Studio’, you can monitor it. While several users seem delighted about the features, others are loathing the app’s limitations.

A full-fledged mobile version of the desktop Creator Studio would aid the creators, brands, and publishers on the platform and serve them to the fullest.

