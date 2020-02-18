Faces Canada creates wedding content for Instagram engagement

The new Faces Canada campaign targets Indian women while leveraging the ongoing wedding season via #WeddingReadyFaces, an influencer outreach initiative.

The new Faces Canada campaign, #WeddingReadyFaces, follows the principles of inclusivity in diversity as a means to promote their products to create wedding-ready looks. The initiative takes an influencer marketing route with beauty bloggers donning wedding looks from the different states of India, all distinctive in nature.

A total of nine such looks can be prominently seen as shared by the brand as well as the influencers.

To amplify the communication, the bloggers shared pictures and step-by-step video tutorials on Instagram. From the shahi andaaz of Lucknow to mishti-ness of Bengal and the royalty of Rajasthan, each look for representation. With this campaign, the brand was able to target different groups of Indian women across the country.

Faces Canada roped in a beauty bloggers like Sushmita, Ritika Amru, Dhwani Bhatt, Shiv Shakti, Shaurya Sanadhya Tulshyan, Mridul Sharma, Oswal Nidhi, Nitibha Kaul, and Megha Bahugana.

The influencers used the brand’s products to create looks like Lavish Lucknowi Face, Marvelous Maharashtrian Face, Regal Rajasthani Face, Elegant Tamilian Face, Gorgeous Goan Face, Glamorous Gujarati Face, Enchanting Manipuri Face, Pretty Punjaban Face, and Mishti Bengali Face.

Selecting influencers that belong to certain parts of the country helped the brand add authenticity to the communication. Further, #WeddingReadyFaces establishes that Faces Canada has makeup that fits well with all skin tones. It also ensured that the communication was carried to niche audiences, essentially via means of micro-targeting.

Bridal looks and wedding looks have been an integral part of all makeup and fashion brands’ communication strategy – #MacBride, #BridesOfSabyasachi have been recurrent hashtags. With #WeddingReadyFaces, the brand stands to chance to build and engage with a loyal community, interested in the brand, industry, and related content.

