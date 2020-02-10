Netizens pull up Oscars for rejecting Frida Mom spot

People online are speaking up against the decision by ABC & Oscars to not broadcast a Frida Mom ad depicting post-partum care and recovery.

Oscars are one of the most coveted awards for the global film fraternity. The red carpet looks are talked about the speeches are used to create conversations on topics that matter. Given the event’s significance, the flak Oscars are drawing for rejecting a Frida Mom ad spot is not astonishing. It has brought moms across the globe together in protest.

The ad released by Frida Mom starts with the narrative of it being rejected by the ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. The brand furthers the cause by stating that the ad is not violent, political or sexual in nature. They add that it is not religious, lewd and doesn’t portray guns or ammunition.

“It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time,” says the brand, raising questions on how refusal to put such narratives in the public domain is a hindrance for a new mom to be ready for the changes they go through post-partum.

The fact that the ad was stopped from being broadcasted has kickstarted conversations online. It is bringing together netizens to bring forth the point of how it is important to show the brutal reality faced by new moms.

According to the information shared with Inc, the rejection email read, “Political candidates/positions, religious or faith-based message/position, guns, gun shows, ammunition, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, condoms or haemorrhoid remedies.” ABC is yet to comment on the issue.

