GroupM’s INCA launches in India

INCA will enable brands in India to run AI-powered content marketing campaigns with a wide network of influencers and publishers.

GroupM, WPP’s media investment management group, has announced the India rollout of its influencer marketing solution, INCA. Leveraging GroupM’s scale, INCA connects brands to the widest possible network of trusted publishers and influencers. INCA creates and promotes content in social channels and beyond to drive brand engagement across digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok. INCA has presence across EMEA, North America and LATAM, as well as APAC markets like Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

The concept of looking at an influencer’s follower count, likes or comments to determine an effective marketing tactic is no longer sufficient, and the rise of fake followers enabled by bots makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator. INCA enables marketers to connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers to help them achieve their objective in a strategic manner.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said, “Influencer marketing is now a key element of the marketing mix, and brands today need to take advantage of potential associations and collaborations. INCA is the ideal tool to facilitate safe brand engagement across platforms. We are confident that this tool is the most effective method for Indian brands to reach their audiences with the precise impact they demand.”

Ratan Singh Rathore, Business Head of INCA India said, “The tastes and behaviours of Indian customers are changing rapidly as they consume content in a multi-platform, multi-device, data-cheap environment. In this fragmented media landscape, marketers are seeking innovative, relevant and brand-safe advertising solutions. The authenticity of influencer marketing makes it stand out as a highly effective brand solution.”

“Considering the rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem, particularly in the Asia Pacific, we are proud to bring a powerful solution to our clients in the market,” said Dafydd Woodward, Global Lead INCA. “With our transparent, data-validated process, we will help to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better.”

