HiveMinds appoints Deepti Bhadauria as Chief Strategy Officer

HiveMinds has just announced the appointment of Deepti Bhadauria as Chief Strategy Officer. She will be reporting to the founder and CEO, Jyothirmayee JT and will be based in Bengaluru with all India responsibilities.

Bhadauria comes with 16 years of marketing experience across FMCG, media, and start-ups. Prior to joining HiveMinds, she was heading the marketing function at Portea home healthcare. She has worked in companies such as HUL, Hindustan Times, Vodafone and has led marketing at fashion startups such as Limeroad and Voonik.

Commenting on her new role, Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds said, “I was one of the clients of HiveMinds and I was truly impressed with the pace, domain knowledge and the agility of the team in delivering growth mandates. I am excited now to be part of the team and look forward to working with Jyothirmayee JT who is one of the best minds in the digital marketing domain in India.”

Speaking on the new appointment, Founder & CEO, HiveMinds, Jyothirmayee JT said, “Over the last 9 years, we’ve successfully worked with many esteemed clients such as Marico, Big Basket, Domino’s, 1Mg, etc., and are now ready for the next phase of growth through diverse clients across India and UAE. Deepti has joined us to drive our expansion, client strategy and service quality. Her experience in brand management, ATL, BTL advertising and creating digital-first brands, will help us deliver end-to-end marketing solutions for our clients.”

Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison World said, “We’re happy to have Deepti on board. Her appointment has strengthened the leadership team at HiveMinds and is in line with our expansion plans across clients in FMCG, Media, and Fintech.”

