Inside: Indeed’s attempt to reach a new demographic on TikTok with #IndeedPeDhoondo

Indeed has teamed up with TikTok for #IndeedPeDhoondo campaign. Social Samosa talks to the brand about its making and execution.

With over 200 million users in the country, of which 120 million are active every month, TikTok’s relentless growth globally and back home has been something to take utter notice of. In 2019, India contributed 45 percent or 277.6 million to TikTok’s 614 million global app installs and this now reflects in digital spends as brands take notice of the platform. IndeedPeDhoondo taps on this trend.



Indeed tapped on TikTok reaching out to a wider base of users, the younger demographic if you may, for their campaign, #IndeedPeDhoondo. Set to a rap verse, the campaign attempts to grab the attention of potential job seekers and introduces them to the brand that can help them find their dream job.

#IndeedPeDhoondo – The Insight

A content-led campaign, #IndeedPeDhoondo is aimed at creating awareness among the youth about the best way to search for jobs and through a platform like TikTok that hosts a varied and expansive user base comprising millennials and Gen Z. Indeed understands the requirements of the Indian job seeker, and aims to engage with digital natives on their preferred platform.

The TikTok Factor

The brand is engaging with the creator community of the platform to come together to spread awareness about the challenges one encounters when searching for a job, and how Indeed offers a one-stop job search solution.

The campaign’s key message centers on urging the ‘new’ India towards employment, through Indeed’s seamless and user-friendly job search options.

Campaign Objective

“Targeted at millennials and Gen Z, this campaign aims to create awareness about how the job search experience can be a simple process on a platform like Indeed. If there is any job on the internet, you can find it on Indeed, and this is the proposition that the brand conveys through this tie-up,” shared Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

Digital Chatter

To launch #IndeedPeDhoondo, the brand initiated some fun Bollywood banter on Twitter, around plans for the weekend, and several social-savvy brands hopped on.

The association between TikTok and Indeed was announced by the brand through its social media handles including Twitter.

Indeed India is now on @TikTok_IN

and we start our journey with the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge. Take the challenge now on TikTok with@jannat_zubair29

and many more to win big: https://t.co/ZE1NSIPMiY https://t.co/QXdHuLAulk pic.twitter.com/z0KUcFTPnb — Indeed India (@Indeed_India) January 31, 2020

The brand then went onto rope in millennial celebrity TikTok-ers like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair Bhavin Bhanushali and many others to kick start the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge on TikTok.

@avneetkaur_13 Show your cool moves for the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge and stand a chance to win an iPhone & more! T&Cs apply. #ad ♬ Indeed Pe Dhoondo – Indeed

@bhavin_333 #ad Show your cool moves for the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge and stand a chance to win an iPhone & more! T&Cs apply.. #teentigada ♬ Indeed Pe Dhoondo – Indeed

@aebyborntoshine Take part in the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge, show your cool moves and stand a chance to win an iPhone & more! T&Cs apply. #ad ♬ Indeed Pe Dhoondo – Indeed

The activity saw 9.6 Billion+ video views on the TikTok app and 8k+ videos were made by the app’s users.

@nilujetavat Take part in the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge, show your cool moves and stand a chance to win an iPhone & more! T&Cs apply. #ad ♬ Indeed Pe Dhoondo – Indeed

@luckydancer5454 Show your cool moves for the #IndeedPeDhoondo challenge and stand a chance to win an iPhone & more! T&Cs apply #ad #teamlucky #luckydancer ♬ Indeed Pe Dhoondo – Indeed

The campaign’s key message was centered on urging the ‘new’ India towards employment. In line with its earlier campaigns, Indeed claims to continue to work towards creating awareness among job seekers while strengthening its audience connect by leveraging newer channels that are native to the latest cohort to join the workforce.

