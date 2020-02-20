International Women’s Day Campaigns that continue to inspire

International Women’s Day Campaigns that aim to inspire a world where women are not smothered with social issues.

Most of the brands indulge in long-format storytelling on this day to put the focus on the focal point of the movement – women’s rights, through striking narratives in these Women’s Day Campaigns.

Domestic abuse, gender-bias expectations & assumptions, stereotypes, leering eyes, women safety, and many of such issues are faced by women every day. While celebrating them for a day won’t resolve the issues they face, these campaigns aim to break this very pattern through a lasting impact that stays beyond a day.

The Supermarket Surprise by Cadbury Bournvita in association with Ogilvy & Mather indulged in a social experiment, making women realize that while they care for their loved ones, they forget to take care for themselves. The campaign is directed by Neha Kaul.

The extensive campaign ‘I Shape My World’ by Levi’s was spread out over the Women’s Day month, bringing in inspiring stories women that managed to shape theirs, refusing to succumb to stereotypes. The campaign was released with individual videos featuring personalities such as Huma Qureshi, an actor, Sapna Bhavani, a hairstylist, and Anjali Lama, a transgender model, narrating stories of how they shaped their world and how each woman can too.

PregaNews continues its stint with empowering campaigns. Strong women and caring nature have become synonymous with the brand image. Tanishq sustains to shine through occasion-based campaigns with My Solitaires.

Let The Voice Be Yours by Bombay Diaries featuring Maanvi Gagroo touches upon a persistent issue and inspires women to raise their voice against uncomfortable circumstances.

Gits Food, Titan Watches, BIBA, Olay, and more brands march in the movement of respecting, honoring and recognizing all women.

The Supermarket Surprise – Cadbury Bournvita

#YourSecondHome – PregaNews

#BruisesCanBeGood – Reebok India

#InvestForProgress – Franklin Templeton

I Shape My World – Levi’s

Varun Dhawan’s view on Women’s Day – fbb

Tanishq presents My Solitaires – Tanishq Jewellery

Change The Conversation – BIBA

Let The Voice Be Yours – Bombay Diaries

#BreakTheBias – Titan Watches

#EverydayIsWomensDay – Gits Food

#RedefiningRituals – Platinum Evara

#TheBraMatters – Zivame

#MySkinMyChoice – SUGAR Cosmetics

We Can Face Anything – Olay

Happy Women’s Day – Usha

