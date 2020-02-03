Logicserve Digital wins digital mandate for Wet & Dry Personal Care

As per the mandate, Logicserve Digital will handle paid media services, social media management and creatives duties for Wet & Dry Personal Care.

Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, is now the official Digital Agency on Record for Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited. The agency won this account mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

Established in 2013, Wet & Dry Personal Care is part of PAN Health and it has four brands under the umbrella — Everteen, NEUD, Nature Sure and ManSure. Logicserve Digital’s partnership aims to boost awareness about these businesses in regards to digital marketing and social media presence.

The Wet & Dry Personal Care mandate won by Logicserve Digital includes paid media services, social media management and creative duties.

Commenting on the account win, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, says, “We are very happy to be associated with Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited and work on this interesting new category. We look forward to providing result-driven strategies to them that can help them expand their outreach and achieve the desired results.”

“With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration with Logicserve Digital, Hariom Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited, says, “I feel their experience of digital landscape, understanding of consumer digital behaviour and insight-driven approach for creative communication will help us augment our visibility, strengthen the reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results.”

