Lowe Lintas bags creative mandate for Hershey’s Kisses in India

As per the creative mandate, Lowe Lintas will be responsible for a large scale multimedia campaign launching Hershey’s Kisses in India.

Hershey India Pvt Ltd, a part of The Hershey Company has awarded its creative duties to Lowe Lintas. The decision is an outcome of a multi-agency pitch involving some of the leading agencies of India. Wunderman Thompson is the incumbent agency on the account.

The scope primarily includes a large scale multimedia campaign launching Hershey’s Kisses in India. With this launch, the brand aims to build a strong foothold in the gradually growing premium chocolate category in the country. The mandate also includes putting forth creative brand communication for the range of syrups, spreads, milkshake and exotic dark confectionary that Hershey’s plans on selling in India.

Talking about getting Lowe Lintas on board, Sarosh Shetty, Marketing Director, Hershey India Pvt Ltd, said, “The distinctive and engaging new communication campaign brings alive the proposition of Hershey’s Kisses. It celebrates the distinct shape of a delicious Hershey’s Kisses chocolate, each of which is specially wrapped to make your loved ones feel special. We are sure these delightful chocolate treats will spread happiness and smiles across millions of Indian homes.

We are excited to bring Lowe Lintas on board as our creative agency for the Hershey’s brand. The Hershey’s brand in India had leading positions across multiple categories and is known for being an international, indulgent, high-quality chocolate brand. We look forward to a successful association with Lowe to bring alive the communication strategy on this key strategic brand.”

Excited about the win, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “We are truly delighted to partner a prestigious global brand like Hershey’s. We look forward to working together with the brand team in making Hershey’s a household name in India. To this effect, Lowe Lintas developed an overall strategy and a creative idea that will help build affinity and preference for the brand Hershey’s as well unlock opportunity for every product in their portfolio.”

Lowe Lintas Mumbai will be managing the account, and the campaign launching Hershey’s Kisses is expected to go live soon.

