Michelle Obama kickstarts Prom Challenge to reward first-time voters


With the Prom Challenge, When We All Vote and MTV have joined hands to encourage students to vote and win a free prom.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, took to Instagram to share her Prom photo back from 1982 earlier this week to commence the Prom Challenge in collaboration with When We Vote and MTV’s +1thevote. With support from Rent the Runway and other brands, the campaign aim to recognise 20 high schools across the country that are motivating their student to vote in the most creative and impactful ways.

The throwback picture by Obama included a CTA for people to know more about the campaign on their website. She nudged people to help her spread the word by posting prom photos with #PromChallenge.

After Obama shared introduced the campaign, American actress Tracee Ellis Ross, music artist AJ Rafael, rapper Jidenna, dancer Nia Sioux and Kerry Washington also took to Instagram to share their old prom night snaps with their highschool sweethearts.

Multiple high school teachers also participated in the campaign to represent their schools and partake in the contest. Influencers with young followers in their TG have also been motivating netizens to share their stories through the challenge.

DJ Khaled

In the last few days, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with throwback pictures as a part of the campaign. A few people went ahead to directly nudge students to register. One of them is DJ Khaled, who shared a video asking students to participate and send in their entries.

Usually, prom nights are scheduled for the months of April, May and June. This year, the US Presidential elections are slated to happen in November and in the months preceding the date, high schools take it upon themselves to get their students to register. This campaign is a celebration that rewards the best efforts in the mix.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Elaine Welteroth

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back to the wonder years at prom when we thought we were sooo flyyy. When Ashanti was style goals, and Lil Bow Wow braids defined my “type.” 🤣 . (Swipe to see our prom hair-evolution, including that time @marciahamilton the now-celebrity-stylist who used to work in my Aunt Janet’s salon gave me royal blue streaks to match my royal blue prom dress. For senior prom it was FINGERWAVES for me and a full-on blowout for him…and you couldn’t tell us NOTHIN’! 😆🤯🤦🏽‍♀️) . The best part of going from kid to adult was discovering a sense of AGENCY, which at the time I was most excited to express through: 1. Getting to decide how I wanted to wear my hair, and 2. Getting to VOTE. If you’re a senior or a high school teacher, join @michelleobama’s #PromChallenge with #WhenWeALLVote and tell us what you and your school are doing to register students to vote—you can win a free prom covered by @MTV. . Learn more at prom.mtv.com. And spread the word by posting your own #PromChallenge!

A post shared by Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth) on

AJ Rafael

Nia Sioux

Minikon

AJ Rafael

Also Read: 5 Personal branding tips from the Obamas

Ms. Bitere

Kerry Washington

Rita Wilson

Jayson Tatum

Geena Rocero

View this post on Instagram

Joining the First Lady @michelleobama #PromChallenge for @whenweallvote @mtv .Before Prom, I was told by teachers to wear ‘Proper Boy Clothes’. I’ve always been a rule breaker even though sometimes I’d get sent to the Guidance Counselors office. I’ll wear what’s aligned with my expression for Prom. Red Lipstick, Headband, my Femme Wide Collar 70s Shirt (sometimes I dream that I’m #BiancaJagger) and my sisters #MaryJaneShoes. And YES we danced all night! At 15 yrs old in this pic, I was voicing out my opinions. For me that’s what Voting is about. If you're a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote — you could get a free prom for your school! Learn more at prom.mtv.com. You can also help me spread the word by posting your prom photo with #PromChallenge.

A post shared by GeenaRocero (@geenarocero) on

Paul Scheer

Jaime Szot

Cara Walton

Andrea

Jamila Marie

Nathalie

Brunette Bohemian

Tracey E. Vitchers

Lauren Kunis


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Dude with sign brands

Google Oscars campaign

Frida Mom Oscars

Super Bowl 2020 campaigns

Smaht Pahk

Amazon Alexa

Audi

Four Seasons campaign