Michelle Obama kickstarts Prom Challenge to reward first-time voters
With the Prom Challenge, When We All Vote and MTV have joined hands to encourage students to vote and win a free prom.
Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, took to Instagram to share her Prom photo back from 1982 earlier this week to commence the Prom Challenge in collaboration with When We Vote and MTV’s +1thevote. With support from Rent the Runway and other brands, the campaign aim to recognise 20 high schools across the country that are motivating their student to vote in the most creative and impactful ways.
The throwback picture by Obama included a CTA for people to know more about the campaign on their website. She nudged people to help her spread the word by posting prom photos with #PromChallenge.
After Obama shared introduced the campaign, American actress Tracee Ellis Ross, music artist AJ Rafael, rapper Jidenna, dancer Nia Sioux and Kerry Washington also took to Instagram to share their old prom night snaps with their highschool sweethearts.
Multiple high school teachers also participated in the campaign to represent their schools and partake in the contest. Influencers with young followers in their TG have also been motivating netizens to share their stories through the challenge.
DJ Khaled
In the last few days, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with throwback pictures as a part of the campaign. A few people went ahead to directly nudge students to register. One of them is DJ Khaled, who shared a video asking students to participate and send in their entries.
Usually, prom nights are scheduled for the months of April, May and June. This year, the US Presidential elections are slated to happen in November and in the months preceding the date, high schools take it upon themselves to get their students to register. This campaign is a celebration that rewards the best efforts in the mix.