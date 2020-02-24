Mirum India bags digital mandate for Update Geotarget

As per the mandate, Mirum India will handle brand planning, media planning and social media management for Update Geotarget.

India is going through a phase of hyper-local conversations, and it has become vital for brands and companies to reach the audience via the right platform and content, amidst the ever-rising competition. In such an increasingly cluttered marketing landscape and tough business environment, brands need more efficient and impactful ways to reach audiences. As resonance among the audience gets tougher, brands are looking for ways to target better – through geography, relevance and behavioural patterns of the target audience.

By onboarding Mirum India for their digital mandate, Update Geotarget is aiming to expand their presence across media to achieve elated brand communication with relevant narratives.

Update Geotarget has signed on Mirum India for servicing social media marketing and media planning. The agency will support the brand with a bouquet of brand planning, media planning and social media management.

Sharad Alwe, Co-founder and Managing Director, Update Geotarget, said, “We are thrilled to have Mirum India onboard for managing our digital mandate. Mirum India has a proven track record and understanding of emerging marketing trends. With Mirum’s digital and brand marketing proficiency, we hope to build visibility for our initiatives and achieve our business goals. Mirum’s expertise and industry insight will allow us to reach brands and marketers across India.”

The Update Geotarget Platform is designed to optimise campaign effectiveness and deliver a brand message with FTA Narrowcast TV channels drilled down to Urban, Rural, States, SCRs, Districts & Cities.

Sanjay Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Mirum India, said, “Reach and relevance is the need of the hour for brands, and Update’s Geotarget platform is eradicating the gap between digital and mainline with the help of innovative solutions. This has presented us with an opportunity to explore the sweet spot between the two areas with a perfect partner. We are thrilled and excited to work closely with Update Geotarget and expand our horizon, as well.”

