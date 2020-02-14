Movie Marketing Strategy of Love Aaj Kal 2: Sahi ya Galat

While Love Aaj Kal 2 is doing the rounds with its ‘twists’, we take a look if the movie marketing strategy is done ‘sahi’ or ‘Galat’.

Maddock films’ Love Aaj Kal 2′ starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan gives a sneak-peek into a modern love story. We take a look at Love Aaj Kal 2 marketing strategy across social media platforms.

Love Aaj Kal 2 Marketing Decoded

It all commenced with the trailer launch on 17 January 2020 across all social channels. The trailer garnered mixed reactions through memes, posts, and comments, which amplified the pre-buzz for the movie on social platforms. 

Content marketing through online and offline promotions followed soon. This was trailed by song releases, BTS, and contests.

One of the most talked-about songs stood out to be ‘Haan Main Galat- #DoItWithATwist. The marketers leveraged the song-popularity across digital channels including TikTok

Apart from the usual movie marketing tactics such as song challenges and brand collabs, an influencer-led campaign executed by digital media partners, TheSmallBigIdea, was seen. Another stand-out tactic was the use of abstract graffiti for marketing.

Trailer Launch

Promoting the trailer

Meme Reactions

Song Releases

Shayad

Shayad through meme and WhatsApp

Haan Main Galat

Haan Main Galat influencer campaign

To create a buzz for ‘Haan Main Galat’, the marketers initiated an activity with dance influencers across India called ‘Release the Headphones’. Just a day before the song release, the influencers put forth a video without any sound in it. The idea was to generate curiosity and get the audience to guess the song.

And all we do..all we do is..wait! Ps. The headphones come off tomorrow. #DoItWithATwist along with @dhanashree9 Haan Main Galat – Song Out Tomorrow @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @ipritamofficial @sonymusicindia ———————————————————– #Repost @dhanashree9 • • • • • • Checking your volume level ? Well the headphones will be out tomorrow cuz Haan Main Galat song is releasing tomorrow 💛 Love Aaj Kal with @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 #doitwithatwist challenge Stay tuned for my video 🔥🔥🔥 @maddockfilms @imtiazaliofficial @sonymusicindia @reliance.entertainment @officialjiostudios @wearewsf . . . . #dhanashreeverma #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #loveaajkal #dance #choreographer #youtube #youtuber #dancer #bollywood #haanmaingalat

If you tell us this song ain't gonna be a party starter and we believe, then 'Haan Main Galat' Release the headphones with @thebomsquad_official, tomorrow and #DoItWithATwist @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @ipritamofficial @sonymusicindia ——————————————————- #Repost @thebomsquad_official • • • • • • Trying to increase the Volume 😏 . Humara twist bhi cool aur yeh gaana double cool ! Release the headphones tomorrow to know what's got us twistin' and don't forget to #DoItWithATwist. #LoveAajKal . HAAN MAIN GALAT song out TOMORROW Silent BOMs 💣 – @svetanakanwar @radhikamayadev_ @rawshini @vedikaagarwal . 🎥 – @gawdesslike . #thebomsquad . . . . . . . @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan @sonymusicindia @maddockfilms @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @reliance.entertainment @officialjiocinema @officialjiostudios

The influencers urged fans to release the headphones with them the next day to know what they were dancing to. On the release day, influencers and, Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan, grooved to the hook step #DoItWithATwist, this time, with the music of course. The collaboration featured other dance influencers such as Aadil Khan, Dhanashree Verma, and more.

Headphones off, Twisting on! 🔊#HaanMainGalat Song out now. #DoItWithATwist #LoveAajKal @aadilkhann @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sonymusicindia @ipritamofficial Location courtesy – Kings Studio ——————————————————– #Repost @aadilkhann • • • • • • Mumbai, Maharashtra YE TWIST KAISA LGA?🔥 The headphones are off and your wait is over! Now, do what you gotta do and #DoItWithATwist. #HaanMainGalat song out now. #LoveAajKal @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @maddockfilms @reliance.entertainment @officialjiostudios @wearewsf @ipritamofficial @officialjiocinema @sonymusicindia #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #aadilkhan Location courtesy – Kings Studio

Headphones ab jaa nikle, ab tu twist karna seekhle! #HaanMainGalat Song out now. #LoveAajKal #DoItWithATwist @thebomsquad_official @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sonymusicindia @ipritamofficial —————————————————– #Repost @thebomsquad_official • • • • • • Had such a blast Dancing with these two Super Duper Fun Artists, @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 so much energy and Masti 😍💃 . The wait is over! Remove your headphones now and make sure you #DoItWithATwist. #LoveAajKal '#HaanMainGalat' Song out now. @vijayganguly your Choreographies are always BOM😍 . Performers – @svetanakanwar @radhikamayadev_ @rawshini @vedikaagarwal . Filmed and Edited by @gawdesslike at @kings_united_india Studio . . . . @sonymusicindia @maddockfilms @reliance.entertainment @officialjiocinema @officialjiocinema @ipritamofficial @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf . . . . . . . . . #theboms #thebomsquad #dancecover #dancevideo #collabvideo #collaboration

The twisting just gets crazier and livelier! 💯#DoItWithATwist. #HaanMainGalat song out now – (Link in Bio) #LoveAajKal @kings_united_india @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sonymusicindia @ipritamofficial Location Courtesy – Kings Studio ——————————————————– #Repost @kings_united_india • • • • • • The Kings Dance Studio Andheri This year needs more of twist and turn to make your life more happening. The Kings have enjoyed the beats of #Twist. Now it’s your turn to shake your body and twist! Don't forget to do #DoItWithATwist #LoveAajKal @MaddockFilms @wearewsf @reliance.entertainment @officialjiocinema @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 @imtiazaliofficial @sonymusicindia @arijitsingh @ipritamofficial

#DoItWithTwist Challenge

Graffiti and Hidden Messages

Imitiaz Ali said, “The song is the museum of the film”. Apart from the lyrics, artistic graffiti gives out the theme for the movie! The lines such as, “Don’t touch my soul with dirty hands”, A lovesick girl portrayed through a spray-painted heart and a girl vomiting smaller hearts, generated talk points amongst the viewers

HikeMoji

Brand Collaborations

Veet India

Center Fresh

Pulse

Dolby Date

Vivo

BoAt

Bombay Shaving

DineOut Contest in Delhi    

Want to meet the stars of Love Aaj Kal? Tell us one witty line that you can say both to your lover and a waiter, e.g….

Gaana

Kartik & Sarah I Love Aaj Kal I Lyrics Cards

Kartik : main kaise explain karu ki tum special hoSara : ye bhi main hi batau??Click to find out how Kartik expresses his feelings of #LoveAajKal for Sara!Kartik Aaryan #SaraAliKhan

Jio Studios

Zoe and Veer ka pyaar + Imtiaz Ali ka magic is the major reason for our increased FOMO on love! 😭 To be adorably cute together, Yeh Hai Love Aaj Kal. #JustCoupleThings#LoveAajKal advance bookings open now.@KartikAaryanOfficial #SaraAliKhan @ImtiazAliOfficial #DineshVijan @WeAreWSF @maddockfilms @JioCinema @RelianceEnt #ShibasishSarkar @Randeephooda @Pritam @SonyMusicIndia #ArushiSharma

Woovly

Trends & Moments

The marketers leveraged most of the trending formats and even topical to continue buzzing amongst the target audience.

Arts and Artists

Expectation v/s Reality

BTS leading to Memes

Instead of showcasing the usual BTS for the movie, marketers generated gif posts and memes out of the real-moment during the shoot of the film. These posts were later strategically shared.

On Ishq FM with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Content partnerships 

Filtrcopy- Perfect Couple VS Us | Ft. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Viraj Ghelani and Vidushi Gaurr


Comments

