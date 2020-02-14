Movie Marketing Strategy of Love Aaj Kal 2: Sahi ya Galat

While Love Aaj Kal 2 is doing the rounds with its ‘twists’, we take a look if the movie marketing strategy is done ‘sahi’ or ‘Galat’.

Maddock films’ Love Aaj Kal 2′ starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan gives a sneak-peek into a modern love story. We take a look at Love Aaj Kal 2 marketing strategy across social media platforms.

Love Aaj Kal 2 Marketing Decoded

It all commenced with the trailer launch on 17 January 2020 across all social channels. The trailer garnered mixed reactions through memes, posts, and comments, which amplified the pre-buzz for the movie on social platforms.

Content marketing through online and offline promotions followed soon. This was trailed by song releases, BTS, and contests.

One of the most talked-about songs stood out to be ‘Haan Main Galat- #DoItWithATwist. The marketers leveraged the song-popularity across digital channels including TikTok

Apart from the usual movie marketing tactics such as song challenges and brand collabs, an influencer-led campaign executed by digital media partners, TheSmallBigIdea, was seen. Another stand-out tactic was the use of abstract graffiti for marketing.

Trailer Launch

Promoting the trailer

Meme Reactions

Song Releases

Shayad

Shayad through meme and WhatsApp

Haan Main Galat

Haan Main Galat influencer campaign

To create a buzz for ‘Haan Main Galat’, the marketers initiated an activity with dance influencers across India called ‘Release the Headphones’. Just a day before the song release, the influencers put forth a video without any sound in it. The idea was to generate curiosity and get the audience to guess the song.

The influencers urged fans to release the headphones with them the next day to know what they were dancing to. On the release day, influencers and, Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan, grooved to the hook step #DoItWithATwist, this time, with the music of course. The collaboration featured other dance influencers such as Aadil Khan, Dhanashree Verma, and more.

#DoItWithTwist Challenge

Graffiti and Hidden Messages

Imitiaz Ali said, “The song is the museum of the film”. Apart from the lyrics, artistic graffiti gives out the theme for the movie! The lines such as, “Don’t touch my soul with dirty hands”, A lovesick girl portrayed through a spray-painted heart and a girl vomiting smaller hearts, generated talk points amongst the viewers

HikeMoji

Brand Collaborations

Veet India

Center Fresh

Pulse

Dolby Date

Vivo

BoAt

Bombay Shaving

DineOut Contest in Delhi

Gaana

Jio Studios

Woovly

Trends & Moments

The marketers leveraged most of the trending formats and even topical to continue buzzing amongst the target audience.

Arts and Artists

Expectation v/s Reality

BTS leading to Memes

Instead of showcasing the usual BTS for the movie, marketers generated gif posts and memes out of the real-moment during the shoot of the film. These posts were later strategically shared.

On Ishq FM with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Content partnerships

Filtrcopy- Perfect Couple VS Us | Ft. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Viraj Ghelani and Vidushi Gaurr

