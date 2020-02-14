Movie Marketing Strategy of Love Aaj Kal 2: Sahi ya Galat
While Love Aaj Kal 2 is doing the rounds with its ‘twists’, we take a look if the movie marketing strategy is done ‘sahi’ or ‘Galat’.
Maddock films’ Love Aaj Kal 2′ starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan gives a sneak-peek into a modern love story. We take a look at Love Aaj Kal 2 marketing strategy across social media platforms.
Love Aaj Kal 2 Marketing Decoded
It all commenced with the trailer launch on 17 January 2020 across all social channels. The trailer garnered mixed reactions through memes, posts, and comments, which amplified the pre-buzz for the movie on social platforms.
Content marketing through online and offline promotions followed soon. This was trailed by song releases, BTS, and contests.
One of the most talked-about songs stood out to be ‘Haan Main Galat- #DoItWithATwist. The marketers leveraged the song-popularity across digital channels including TikTok
Apart from the usual movie marketing tactics such as song challenges and brand collabs, an influencer-led campaign executed by digital media partners, TheSmallBigIdea, was seen. Another stand-out tactic was the use of abstract graffiti for marketing.
Trailer Launch
Promoting the trailer
Meme Reactions
Song Releases
Shayad
Shayad through meme and WhatsApp
Haan Main Galat
Haan Main Galat influencer campaign
To create a buzz for ‘Haan Main Galat’, the marketers initiated an activity with dance influencers across India called ‘Release the Headphones’. Just a day before the song release, the influencers put forth a video without any sound in it. The idea was to generate curiosity and get the audience to guess the song.
The influencers urged fans to release the headphones with them the next day to know what they were dancing to. On the release day, influencers and, Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan, grooved to the hook step #DoItWithATwist, this time, with the music of course. The collaboration featured other dance influencers such as Aadil Khan, Dhanashree Verma, and more.
#DoItWithTwist Challenge
Graffiti and Hidden Messages
Imitiaz Ali said, “The song is the museum of the film”. Apart from the lyrics, artistic graffiti gives out the theme for the movie! The lines such as, “Don’t touch my soul with dirty hands”, A lovesick girl portrayed through a spray-painted heart and a girl vomiting smaller hearts, generated talk points amongst the viewers
HikeMoji
Brand Collaborations
Veet India
Center Fresh
Pulse
Dolby Date
Vivo
BoAt
Bombay Shaving
DineOut Contest in Delhi
Gaana
Jio Studios
Woovly
Trends & Moments
The marketers leveraged most of the trending formats and even topical to continue buzzing amongst the target audience.
Arts and Artists
Expectation v/s Reality
BTS leading to Memes
Instead of showcasing the usual BTS for the movie, marketers generated gif posts and memes out of the real-moment during the shoot of the film. These posts were later strategically shared.
On Ishq FM with Kareena Kapoor Khan
Content partnerships
Filtrcopy- Perfect Couple VS Us | Ft. Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Viraj Ghelani and Vidushi Gaurr