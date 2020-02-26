OnePlus appoints Siddhant Narayan as Head of Marketing for India

OnePlus India has announced the appointment of Siddhant Narayan as Head of Marketing. Siddhant will lead the brand’s ongoing marketing efforts to build its connected ecosystem business in India.

In his new role, Siddhant will be responsible for elevating the brand’s position by spearheading the marketing strategy with the aim of establishing a deeper connection and increasing the brand salience with the Indian consumer.

He will play a crucial role in strengthening OnePlus’ brand positioning, media, and creative strategies, along with its community culture and engagement.

Prior to joining OnePlus, Siddhant was the Marketing Head for the Indian subcontinent at Daniel Wellington, where he launched the brand in India and created an omnichannel marketing strategy. Siddhant also worked as Head of Brand Story at Reliance Jio, and was an integral part of Nike’s Marketing team, wherein he contributed immensely towards creating global and regional brand campaigns to bring alive the spirit of the iconic sports brand in India.

He is an alumnus of the MIT School of Business, Pune, and holds a degree in advertising and PR from the renowned Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai. Siddhant was a professional cricketer during his early days and continues to be passionate about sport and fitness.

