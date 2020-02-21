Be consistent, recognition will come along: Pamela Mukherjee

For Pamela Mukherjee, blogging began as a tool to document her love for travel, food and fashion, as well as exploring new places.

Balancing a 9 to 5 job with her passion for blogging, Pamela Mukherjee spends her days living the best of both worlds. In conversation with Social Samosa, she talks about her content creation process.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I grew up in a traditional Bengali family in Durgapur, a small town in West Bengal. Even as a child, I used to love exploring my city in different ways. After finishing my bachelor degree, I landed a job in hospitality where I learned everything I know about hotels, travels, foods, marketing, social media. For the most part, I travelled alone. Sometimes I travelled with a group of my family but I always tried to travel solo as much as I could. To jot down my experiences and my journey about different places and experiences, I started writing on a free WordPress site in 2016. I used it to put across information based on my personal experiences. Eventually, people and brands started noticing my work and I bought a domain in 2018.

What’s in the name?

I kept my blog’s name Every Corner of World by choice, fully aware that it would be the world. However, there is a twist for I intend it to be read like Every corner of — World, thus giving the word world more prominence. The name tells everything about my love for places, cultures, unknown people and food — whatever lies in the world.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

The USP is my genuine feedback or review for any product or places based on my personal experiences. My content is original and unbiased. I also have a YouTube channel that adds value to the content being put up on the blog. So the readers can get complete information from my blog.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I love to play with moods, emotions and colours that can turn my content into a lively experience. The theme is usually a know-how process about the subject, which could be a place, food, culture, fashion or review. I try to ensure my readers can easily relate to it.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I am an IIM alumnus with a 9 to 5 job. That’s my bread and butter. From my blog, I earn via sponsored posts and brand collaborations.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I try to balance my audiences and brands, all the while ensuring the content piece fits into my blog aesthetics.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

It all started when I got the opportunity to visit Sydney. I didn’t even have my own domain back then. They just liked my content and I was selected.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

There are many as such, I don’t want to highlight any.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would have probably been a cinematographer.

A day in your life…

I have a full-time job in Gurgaon so my morning starts really early with breakfast. After work, I try to do some exercise in the evening and then work on blog content, replying to emails, making videos and editing pictures. Before going to bed, I make sure to read something and maintain my daily beauty regime.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

If you starting a blog for freebies or goodies then you are on the wrong track. Work on what you love and are passionate about. It would be travel, gadgets, painting, singing, gardening or cooking. Be real, be yourself. It’s okay to not get much recognition at first. Just continue doing your work consistently. Also, you should appreciate the work of others as well.

Your Favorite Influencer

There are so many! A few I follow for their content, others for vlogs, photography and some for fashion and style.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Over time, my blog has grown and it is still growing. I started as a travel blogger. Now I am more into lifestyle, travel, reviews, fashion, food and books. It adds a dimension of versatility to my blog. Currently, I am working on my YouTube videos to put up valuable visual content.

