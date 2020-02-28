With photos, Pratik Prajapati invites people to look at the world as he imagines it

Realising he needed to learn the space better before he dived into Instagram, Pratik Prajapati spent three years to get better at it.

Pratik Prajapati believes people should get into blogging only if they really love it. It is important to hone your skills and learn how to best use the platform to put your message and imagine across. In conversation with Social Samosa, he talks about his content creation process.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

My journey on Instagram began in 2015. I always had a passion for creativity but didn’t know how to be good at it. So, I took a break and spent three years learning the internet space and following the footsteps of content creators. I took up a job to buy some equipment and spent time practising to use them right. Eventually, at the beginning of 2018, I started using Instagram seriously. And man, the response has been overwhelming!

What’s in the name?

My name, Pratik Prajapati is pretty long and there are many people with similar names. I wanted something lowkey, yet unique. This is how I came up with PXP_HD (Pratik Prajapati High Definition) as it includes my name, sounds fancy and is easy to search for. What if it became a known brand someday? I sure hope so!

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

Photography and editing. Editing photos is where I stand out among the content creators. I have a world up in my head and I like to invite others to be a part of it. So, I create what I imagine.

I also like to teach others how to edit. There are no secrets that I keep from my followers. Everything I do or create is always out in the open for them to see and learn from. I have made more connections around the globe blogging than I have here based in India. It makes me realise the power of the internet.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I don’t like to wait around much, the process is always spontaneous. An idea hits me when I am travelling or watching a movie. I plan it out on the spot and get out to shoot as soon as possible. It does take a bit of time in post-processing. If I am not happy with the results, I re-do the whole thing. I don’t like to compromise on the quality of my work. Editing is where the magic happens and I give it most of my time. Sometimes it takes a whole day just for a single picture but it should be perfect, just like I had imagined. When it comes to posting, I always announce the time and day before putting up the post as it helps me get quick feedback.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I never intended to make money out of it. It’s just something I love doing. However, along the way, people started offering me money for shoots and brands started approaching me to create content for them. As the number of offers increased, I decided to make it the second income that I could use to invest in creating more content for my blog.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

Working with a brand involves a complex procedure for they have guidelines and terms that need to be followers. On my part, I have to decide whether it is suitable for my profile, if I could create high-quality content with it and whether it would interest my audience. This is why I am selective in terms of partnering with any brand.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I always dreamt to get an opportunity to work for a brand like Google or Adobe. Recently, I did get a chance to create content for Adobe, showcasing how people can get creative using the brand’s tools. It was featured during one of their events and it made me realise that everything I had done till that point wasn’t a waste. It was a proud moment for me.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

None that I can remember and I hope I won’t get any in the future.

If not blogging, you would be?

I am a good cook, so I could have probably been in the culinary industry maybe. However, I am sure I would have been blogging about the food eventually anyway.

A day in your life…

Wake up, scroll through Instagram, have breakfast, freshen up, read emails, plan out the work schedule and then work till evening. I don’t prefer to work at night for I don’t like working with an exhausted mind. All through the day, I take breaks in between. I usually go out for a walk during these breaks as it helps me get fresh ideas. At night, I have dinner, meet my friends, watch a movie, browse the internet and eventually go to bed.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Getting into blogging only if you love it and not because others are doing it. It is okay to be yourself, enjoy the work, create good content, grow and help others grow. It’s a journey, not a competition!

Your Favorite Influencer

I really like Calob Castellon on Instagram. Really got skills!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Have my own office where I can work with a team. I would also like to work around merchandising my brand. Winning a million dollars overnight sure wouldn’t hurt!

