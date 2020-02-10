Presenting #Oscars2020 brand posts

Join The Academy’s celebrations hosted by social media brands with performances by #Oscars2020 brand posts.

Themed around Joaquin Phoenix & Parasite’s win, salut to the winners, brand-integrated commendations and more, #Oscars2020 brand posts broadcast the marketing spectrum through the academic lens.

Oscars2020 has been buzzing through the day with iconic moments such as Parasite’s historic win as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, Eminem’s surprise performance seventeen years after winning an Oscar for Lose Yourself, and Joaquin Phoenix & Brad Pitt’s widely discussed speech.

Social media brands slide in the discussion with topical promotions and cheers for the victors.

The Man Company hails the Gentleman behind, Paisabazaar.com keeps leeches away from credit score, CEAT Tyres awards the support of our drives, Rajasthan Royals presents ‘Once Upon A Time In Rajasthan’.

Curtain Call

The Man Company

Paisabazaar.com

Thomson India

TripHobo

Croma

BookMyShow

Tossin Pizza

ixigo

CEAT Tyres India

Rajasthan Royals

SUBWAY India

Dunzo

Swiggy

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #Oscars2020 brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments