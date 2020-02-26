Publicis Sapient, Elder Research, and Tquila to launch PS AI Labs

PS AI Labs aims to digitally transform the large enterprises of North America and Europe by solving data science challenges.

Publicis Sapient, part of Publicis Groupe announced a collaboration with Elder Research and Tquila to launch Publicis Sapient AI Labs (PS AI Labs). The newly formed consulting company will offer an extensive set of data science services to enable digital transformation for large enterprises in North America and Europe.

Elder Research’s 25 years of experience as a data science consultancy and Tquila’s record of hiring and rapidly scaling new technology services practices worldwide, combined with Publicis Sapient’s expertise in digital transformation will enable clients to identify critical challenges and issues that data science can solve to deliver world-class innovation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Thomas Kracz, CEO, Americas of PS AI Labs said, “The joint venture with Elder and Tquila enables us to make AI mainstream for our clients and extends our rapidly growing AI and Data capabilities globally. As organizations struggle to apply data and AI solutions to complex operations, PS AI Labs will play a significant role to solve such client problems and enable us to deliver on our value proposition.”

AI and data science experts will design, build and implement predictive analytics solutions while leveraging innovative new Publicis solutions such as the Applied Innovation Platform. The platform extends identity data to include enterprise data, allowing PS AI Labs to build unique enterprise efficiency and cost optimization, models.

“Elder Research has had a great partnership with Publicis Sapient for 5 years, and this Joint Venture further solidifies the combined strength of our teams. Our rigorous machine learning models will quickly be turned into enterprise-level solutions by Publicis Sapient’s experience in driving transformation at scale, thus enabling clients to overhaul their business processes” said Gerhard Pilcher, Chairman at PS AI Labs, CEO at Elder Research.

James McHugh, CEO, and co-Founder at Tquila, further added, “Tquila’s mission is to leverage our talent acquisition capability, to scale at speed, how the JV sources, attracts, trains and retains the best talent in a resource short market. Additionally, our operational oversight required to scale these start-up businesses will bring discipline to a start-up environment. The combination of all three partners will be game-changing for clients seeking to derive value from Data Sciences”.

Comments