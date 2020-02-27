Rohit Bose advises bloggers against follow-for-follow

When not planning for the next project or ideating a shoot, Rohit Bose spends his time poring over creative briefs as a digital marketer.

From getting pictures clicked to choosing suitable hashtags, the blogging process is a challenging task. Numerous people are involved in the process, in direct and indirect ways. Rohit Bose tells us how it’s fortunate that most brands he has worked with understand this and are willing to pay reasonably well. Here’s more.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all began with some interest in fitness and good design skills to present my pictures in an aesthetic manner. I started working out back in 2017 and received a lot of appreciation on my first fitness-related post, on Instagram. It motivated me to work harder towards my fitness goals. As I kept getting better, my followers began to increase too and soon brands started approaching me to endorse them.

Around the same time, I also started my travel page. I began with posting travel pictures clicked by others with due credits given to them. Again, I got good engagement on my posts. But I wasn’t sure if I wanted engagement on work done by others. I wasn’t so much of a photography enthusiast but I loved travelling. I decided to travel more and post only images clicked by me and I’m glad I took that decision. I’ve been lucky to have had multiple travel opportunities within the country through some beautiful properties and great brands. But frankly, I still can’t handle a DSLR, all the pictures are clicked on my phone.

What’s in the name?

I think a lot is in the name. For Bose On Insta, I wanted to build my personal brand hence I have kept my last them as a part of it. For the travel page, I wanted to make it clear that I’m someone who wants to explore, hence its called So Much To See.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I think my USP is that I have a background in digital marketing. It helps me have some idea about what would work and what won’t, which in turns works for the brands I work with. I also know graphic designing and animation and that helps me present things in a creative way. I like to work on cinemagraphs and motion animations in my posts.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

The most important thing for me is to post something that looks professional and aesthetic. I am very particular about compositions, frames, angles and colours. I try to incorporate the brief I get from brands as much as possible without letting it interfere with my personal taste. I think it’s very important to be relevant but it’s also important to create your own niche. One should try to be a part of what’s trending in their own way without making it look too forced.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I think a lot of efforts go into clicking good images, editing them, thinking of the right captions and hashtags while posting them. Same for making videos, shooting, wardrobe, locations. All of this is not easy and fortunately, a lot of brands understand this and are willing to pay you reasonably well. Some brands believe in barter collaborations but freebies are okay with me only if I really, really want the product. Although I do like freebies in the form of all-expenses-paid trips to nice locations!

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I’ve been lucky with that. I’ve mostly received really good products, clothes and have been hosted in really good places. I don’t think I can lie and say nice things about something if I don’t like it.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Paragliding for the first time! I travelled to Bir Billing, which is the highest paragliding site in India and the second-highest in the world, with the team of Panasonic Lumix Cameras. I never thought that it was something I would do, but it was a beautiful experience.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

So many! At the top of my head, a brand wanted me to post about their product every alternate day in return of monthly subscription of the said product, which I didn’t even need in the first place.

If not blogging, you would be?

I already do so many things. I run a digital marketing agency and am the creative head there. I’m also a trained singer and perform regularly. So I’d still have many things to be busy with even if I wasn’t blogging.

A day in your life…

I start my day with two hours of high-intensity workout, followed by a minimum of 10 minutes of Yoga and meditation. Then I spend about eight to ten hours at work. I eat healthy food throughout the day and on some good days, I am able to squeeze in some singing practice in my schedule.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Concentrate on quality, rather than quantity. Use appropriate hashtags on Instagram. Don’t overdo while editing pictures. It’s a good idea to promote your posts if your pocket allows it. Interact with your followers. Don’t follow random people expecting them to you follow you back.

Your Favorite Influencer

Overrated Outcast

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

In the immediate future, I want to travel a lot more than before. I want to venture into creating fitness, yoga and travel-related video content and am already in the beginning stages of it. Hope it works.

