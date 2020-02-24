Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags integrated communications mandate for Harappa Education

Saatchi Propagate (formerly L&K Digital), the new-age communication specialist agency of the Publicis Groupe, has bagged the creative and communication mandate for Harappa Education.

With digital and social media at the core of its brand-building efforts, Saatchi Propagate will work closely with Harappa, to help establish their leadership in the disruptive, fast-growing category of professional skilling.

Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa Education said, “We are thrilled to have found a dynamic partner who understands the nuances of the category and the landscape we operate in. Saatchi Propagate’s creative approach, insightful team and focus on driving business outcomes gives us great confidence about partnering with them for our brand-building journey. We look forward to a long and rich partnership.”

Priya Jayaraman, CEO, Saatchi Propagate said, “We are already excited about making the right connections for Harappa. Their learning platform for developing the right workplace habits — that lead to organizational success and better careers — is about more than just creating great content. It actually gives us the opportunity to impact the lives of so many people who can benefit from Harappa’s innovative curriculum. An absolutely fabulous Harappa team is icing on the cake, and we look forward to making this an enjoyable journey.”

