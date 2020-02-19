I don’t promote anything just because the pictures are pretty: Sanya Aneja

Her love for food brought Sanya Aneja closer to the idea of writing Zomato reviews and eventually starting her own blog about Delhi.

Sanya Aneja has always loved eating out, exploring eateries. It led her to put together her knowledge and passion to help people in knowing places better. Her absolute favourite moments are when people like the experience she has suggested and come back to thank her.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

I love exploring food joints and tasting everything I can. It led me to start writing reviews on Zomato and collecting food pictures because I loved recording the process. One fine day, I decided to shift all the documentation on an Instagram page — New Delhi Food Blogger. After crossing the 5K followers’ mark, I had started my blog.

What’s in the name?

For me, my page’s name says it all. Think of food and Delhi and you will find what you are craving for on my page, along with its taste description, price and location.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I don’t promote food items just because the picture came out lovely and could give me reach. A while ago, I have a lifestyle section to my page, diversifying the content I put up.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I put up content that I enjoy seeing as an audience.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

If your work is good, there are brands out there looking for you to collaborate and reach out to your audience.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

I went to a place for dinner and someone over there recognised me and told me that he loves my work. When people come to India from a foreign country and DM me for suggestions on where to go and chill, it feels good. They even try it out and come back to thank me for the experience.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would probably be a full-time wedding planner. I often organise theme parties even now.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Be original!

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Let’s see, I hope I have a long way to go. Just trusting the process and going with the flow.

