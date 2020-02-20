ShareChat beefs up monetization team with three senior appointments

The newly appointed leaders will spearhead monetization efforts with brands and agencies in their respective zones and will report to Sunil Kamath, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat.

ShareChat, the social media platform for Indian internet users, today announced a stronger focus on monetization with three key senior executives’ appointments.

The below-appointed leaders are responsible to spearhead monetization efforts with brands and agencies in their respective zone and will be reporting into Sunil Kamath, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat.

Satyajit Deb Roy, Director –North & East came from JioSaavn where he was an AVP, heading sales nationally for top categories at Jio Saavn.

Satyen Kishan, Director – West moved to ShareChat from MXPlayer where he was the National Sales Head.

Debasmita Ghosh, Director – South was leading the Sales effort for Twitter in South India as part of Twitter’s catalyst team, Httpool Digital Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Kamath, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat said, “ShareChat has already developed immense brand confidence and many leading consumer brands have expressed their interest to strategically explore the platform to connect with its audience. This offers a unique proposition to the brands to connect with people in their native language, and drive customized campaigns in one or more languages targeting only the relevant audience.”

“Our newly appointed leaders come from varied industry backgrounds. Having worked with some great internet platforms, we are confident to have them adding value to the organization”, added Kamath.

Presently ShareChat has over 60 million monthly active users. The platform is available in 15 Indian languages.

