Getting people to relate to her keeps Shivani Rastogi going

Shivani Rastogi explains how being new to blogging was tough when she started out but not it’s tougher because everyone calls themselves one. In conversation with Social Samosa, she talks about her blog, Paws & Flaws.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Honestly, it’s hard to really pinpoint a particular incident. I was also fond of food and exploring something new. I just wanted to share my experiences with everyone else, irrespective of whether they were good or bad.

What’s in the name?

Paws & Flaws has two parts. Paws is a reference to my pet Spuddy. He is my lifeline and a part of all my experiences. I feel really disheartened knowing that people feel insecure, letting other people decide their worth and accepting it as their reality. I just wanted to tell everyone out loud that hey, we are all flawed in one way or the other and that we should love and accept them.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I don’t go after a niche. My content is about what I love and not about what others want to see. However, I do try to put forth relatable content.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

In the beginning, it was hard for it was all new. However, now it’s harder with everyone claiming themselves to be a blogger.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

I don’t just provide with what is demanded by a brand. I work on it only if I like it and believe in it. For me, its always just been about sharing.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile…

I can’t specify one, it’s the entire experience. The love that you get when people actually relate to you or contact you for advice. I think that’s what gets me going.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

None so far.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would have probably been a travel photographer/writer or a property owner. Definitely something in the food and travel industry, satiating my wanderlust and sharing the same with others like me. Inspiring them.

A day in your life…

I am a holiday manager at a travel PR company, so my day is primarily occupied with the same. However, every now and then, there are requests for food blogging or travel blogging opportunities. Irrespective of what my day looks like, I make it a point to spend some time with my furry baby and have a nice cup of coffee while reading a book.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Please be original and create your own signage. Don’t just blindly follow others. Most importantly, please be passionate and learn about the craft.

Your Favorite Influencer

There are many. It’s hard to name one.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

I want people to get inspired, respect and be appreciative of what I am trying to portray. It’s still a long way to go and I have to much more to learn, experiment and share.

