It always starts with the message the brand wants to convey: Shraddha

Switching over from a full-time corporate job to blogging in 2017, Shraddha aims to become a social content agency for brands.

Shraddha loves working on brand briefs as they challenge her to no end. For Foodie In Boots, she loves to keep the brand’s communication in the middle and spin a story around it in sync with her blog aesthetics. In conversation with Social Samosa, she talks about her content creation process and future plans.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

Ah! Not so long ago… I used to try finding time to indulge in my passion of exploring places while still doing my regular corporate job. I Instagrammed about the places, the food, the exteriors and met interesting people. It kept demanding more time and effort and finally I decided to take the plunge to do this full time in 2017.

What’s in the name?

Everything: An appetite for great meals and adventures.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

Bringing unique and local dishes and spots from around the world. To keep exploring new and old places. You will be surprised how much your own city has to offer.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

It always starts with the message the brand wants to convey. Then I add my thoughts and idea giving it a theme around it. I keep reading and browsing the internet for all the updates in this ever-changing social media world. Always try to bring my own personal experience to be more relatable.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

I know collaborations/sponsored posts can get a bad rep sometimes, but they are my biggest source of income – and honestly, I really love this part of my job! I love the creative challenge of coming up with content that helps the brand’s marketing goals and is helpful and fun for my readers & followers, especially when it’s for a company I love. That’s such a win-win!

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

First and foremost, the objective is of the brand should be in sync with the blog. I make sure that the brand understands that quality content takes time to edit and prepare. To ensure an objective view while creating content, I always first try the experience.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

Got to experience the culture and food in Abu Dhabi last year that made it all worthwhile.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To upload a cheesiest picture which they have already taken.

If not blogging, you would be?

I would have still been working in the finance industry.

A day in your life…

It’s a little different every day. For the most part, running a successful blog involves a lot of writing, editing, marketing, photography, networking, social media management, working with brands, and learning the ropes of profitable online business.

I try to map out my typical daily schedule within a medium-term agenda on restaurants and places that I want to cover. Keeping track of new openings and trends demands a flexible approach to planning.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Find your uniqueness. Get inspired by other accounts but don’t blatantly copy.

Your Favorite Influencer

Absolutely love Tara Milk Tea.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

Social media marketing business is evolving. My plan is to build my team out, so I can do more justice to a massive number of places to explore while taking on more clients. Be one stop for all your food and travel tips and guide. I want to become a more creative agency: a social content agency, in other words, where I direct creative branded content for others.

