Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Marketing: a ‘Zyada’ message to remember?

“Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re…”, staying true to the words, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan presents a modern take on the love of a gay couple. While the road to achieving a happy ending might be rough for Kartik and Aman, we take a look at its movie marketing strategy.

Written and Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) helmed by Ayushmann Khurrana presents the dilemma and challenges faced by same-sex couples when they want to transform their alliance into marital bliss in face-to-face with a conservative family.

But how do the movie marketers strategize to promote the sensitive yet a pertinent message?

Here’s a look at the social media marketing efforts by the SMZS team.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Marketing Decoded

The SMZS team in collaboration with TheSmallBigIdea agency leveraged the Aanand L Rai style of relating stories through their marketing initiatives. It all commenced with introducing the crazy ‘Tripathi Parivar’ on social media channels. This was followed by trailer release, BTS moments, trending posts and topicals, and short video posts leveraging the talented array of actors in-line with the movie theme.

The marketers kept a consistent buzz alive on social platforms trailed by song releases reliving the nostalgic numbers. One of the most talked-about songs was the yesteryear’s- Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. The marketers garnered engagement through UGC especially on TikTok as one of the prime social media channels.

Apart from the contests and dialogue snippets on social media, a valentine’s day campaign post with Whatsapp as its backdrop stood out for us that adequately represented the dilemma of the lead couple. An app- partnership with Blued, a gay social dating app, also stood out for us.

From creating a dedicated social media page for the movie to Ayushmann Khurrana changing his twitter handle to ‘Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana‘, movie marketers kept the marketing strategy traditional, simple and succinct with the movie message at the core.

Introducing the crazy family

Poster Gallery

Promoting the trailer

Pre-buzz to the trailer included DDLJ styled creatives showcasing the modern love saga between the protagonists of the movie and some

Trailer your way

Reaction to the trailer on TikTok and other channels

Tickling the funny bones through melody

Arey Pyaar Kar Le

Arey Pyaar Kar le – Radio city, TikTok

Gabru

Tried the Gabru Hook Step?

The marketers leveraged the song’s hook step to keep the audience engaged with the songs and in-turn attempt to keep the movie in top of the mind of the viewers.

Mere liye tum Kaafi Ho- TikTok response

Going behind the screens…

Dialogue Snippets all the way

Dialogue Promos- Whatsapp Style

One of the noteworthy ways by which Aman divulged his lovers’ name to his conservative parents was through Whatsapp in this digital age through these promo posts.

The slapstick conversation with Aman’s parents was consistently posted by the movie marketers.

Will this twist in the story ‘leave’ Aman and Kartik’s relationship in a turmoil? Find out in theatres this Friday!#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥



Book your tickets by clicking on the links below:https://t.co/UJwSY6Wmywhttps://t.co/SRh3G9iBdP@ayushmannk @raogajraj pic.twitter.com/5FCBIdTVS8 — Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (@Smzsofficial) February 18, 2020

Trending Formats and Topicals

The marketers constantly leveraged the trending formats on social media and topicality of posts, come what may to keep the film promotions high-octane.

Republic day Post

Dus Bahane

Valentine’s Day

When a movie is based on love that too with a twist, how can the marketers not leverage Valentine’s day? Continuing the storyline, the marketers shared a short video where Ayushmann aka Kartik was seen alone only to find Aman serving him a cup of chai on the day of love.

Such posts were capped with Rose Day and Teddy day posts prior to Valentine’s day in tandem with the movie plot.

Collaboration with Star Sports- #TheGreatKiwiChallenge

This promotion tactic witnessed Harbhajan Singh dancing to a popular number from the movie along with Ayushmann on the nail-biting cricket match of India Vs New Zealand in collaboration with Star Sports.

Contests Galore

Meme Contest

The marketers for SMZS began a meme contest using a template and tagging the movie.

Paytm Contest

The Paytm contest urged the viewers to answer some simple questions to win the challenge and get to meet the stars.

Q3. The director of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, Hitesh Kewalya, also worked on screenplay and dialogues for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' (2017). True or False?#SMZSOnPaytm https://t.co/KztamLk3VU pic.twitter.com/SYBp4Ua23s — Paytm Entertainment (@PaytmTickets) February 17, 2020

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia in the house!

Taking the promotions a notch-higher, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia had some things to say about the movie that got the cast and audience rolling with laughter.

Paytm Insider- 90 seconds with Ayushmann

In an IGTV conversation, movie marketers in collaboration with Paytm Insider released 90 seconds with Ayushmann Khurrana where the stars were seen answering some interesting questions in the rib-tickling short video.

Blued + Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Blued, a gay social dating app, collaborated with SMZS for a contest targeted to LGBTQI+ community.

The winners got the chance to meet & greet the star cast of SMZS.

Sanyam Sharma, Marketing Director, Blued India commented, “Blued is the largest gay social app in India. While we have done out of the box campaigns in India, which focusses on strengthening the LGBTQI+ community with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, being associated as exclusive dating partner, we aim at registering our presence as a brand which will always stand for the community rights and position our brand strongly to help the LGBTQ community in India.”

One of the winners, Jayant went out to comment on the still prevalent injustices which LGBTQI+ members have to face in the current Indian society even after the decimalization of section 377. He said, “Although the act of love has been decriminalized, the stigma is so deeply rooted in the Indian psyche that we feel suffocated. With films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and apps like Blued, we at least get a chance to breathe freely and come into the limelight with dignity.

The relevant partnership was aimed at highlighting the still-existing issues faced by this community in India.

And it’s a wrap

In this movie marketing segment, we observed the usual tactics for promoting a movie. However, a noteworthy mention was the consistent efforts by the marketers to keep the movie buzzing across social media channels through dynamic and quirky posts.

The objective of the marketing efforts, it seemed, was to keep the conversation around the still-persisting problems faced by same-sex couples in India.

Minimalistic contests with appropriate & relevant apps such as Blued India and Paytm kept the gravity of the message intact. A strong star cast led by Khurrana for marketing efforts added a trust-factor to the initiatives.

While Kartik has already set on his journey for the quest of marrying his true love and battling out all the societal pressures, will these initiatives give way to the biggest box office success for this year?

