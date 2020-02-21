Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week featured

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Marketing: a ‘Zyada’ message to remember?

“Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re…”, staying true to the words, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan presents a modern take on the love of a gay couple. While the road to achieving a happy ending might be rough for Kartik and Aman, we take a look at its movie marketing strategy. Read more here.

I know you need to see #ThisRange of brand posts

#ThisRange of brand posts showcase the varied collections of products & services these brands have to offer. Read more here.

Michelle Obama kickstarts Prom Challenge to reward first-time voters

With the Prom Challenge, When We All Vote and MTV have joined hands to encourage students to vote and win a free prom. Read more here.

LIC of India supplements digital campaign promotions with a flashmob

The new LIC campaign states the importance of life insurance with Smart logon ki clear hai priority, baaki sab baad mein, Pehle LIC. Read more here.

Tata Trusts raises awareness about waste segregation with #TwoBinsLifeWins

Crafted by FCB Ulka, the campaign gives voice to the families of conservancy workers in regard to the importance of waste segregation through two bins. Read more here.

Faces Canada creates wedding content for Instagram engagement

The new Faces Canada campaign targets Indian women while leveraging the ongoing wedding season via #WeddingReadyFaces, an influencer outreach initiative. Read more here.

CashKaro launches #HarCheezPeMilega to generate engagement

Cashback & Coupons site CashKaro has launched their newest digital ad films using a Social Media Contest. Read more here.

International Women’s Day Campaigns that continue to inspire

International Women’s Day Campaigns that aim to inspire a world where women are not smothered with social issues. Read more here.

You don’t need Dus Bahane to check out these brand posts

Topical Marketing has become these brands’ DNA and increased engagement is their objective (or manzil). Here are Dus Bahane brand posts to take your dil. Read more here.

Inside: Bajaj Finserv’s attempt at associating with travel via #TravelOnEMI

Bajaj Finserv #TravelOnEMI contest campaign adds gamification and interactive content elements to the brand’s social media strategy. Read more here.

Inside: Indeed’s attempt to reach a new demographic on TikTok with #IndeedPeDhoondo

Indeed has teamed up with TikTok for #IndeedPeDhoondo campaign. Social Samosa talks to the brand about its making and execution. Read more here.

Comments