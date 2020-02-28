Social Media Jobs: February, Week 4, 2020
One of the fastest-growing industries, not just around the world, but back in India too, Social Media is the place to be if you are aspiring to script a successful career for yourself. Begin your journey with these lucrative social media jobs.
Some of the industry’s leading agencies and organizations are on the lookout for skilled and ambitious new talent. A goldmine of opportunities beckon, and you are in the right place for social media jobs this February.
Many firms are looking for smart young minds to fill in these positions and land lucrative jobs from individuals that complement their organizational values and strive to achieve the objectives assigned to them.
Gozoop
- Mumbai
- Account Manager
- Apply here
Gozoop
- Mumbai
- PR Executive
- Apply here
CupShup
- Mumbai
- Creative Strategist
- Apply here
Mindstorm
- Mumbai
- Creative Copywriter
- Apply here
Melot Technologies
- Mumbai
- Influencer Manager
- Apply here
Brand-Comm
- Bangalore
- Senior Manager – Digital Marketing
- Apply here
Melot Technologies
- Mumbai
- Graphic Designer
- Apply here
Sociowash
- Delhi
- Account Manager
- Apply here
Rafiki Marketing
- Mumbai
- Graphic Designer
- Apply here
Socially
- New Delhi
- Senior Content Strategist
- Apply here
Auburn Digital Solutions
- Mumbai
- Social Media Manager
- Apply here
Auburn Digital Solutions
- Mumbai
- Social Media Executive
- Apply here
