Social Media News Round-Up: Instagram tests Lastest Posts, Twitter acquires Chroma Labs and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest Social media news, platform updates and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Instagram testing Latest Posts, Twitter acquiring Chroma Labs, YouTube testing Viewer Applause and more.

Testing: New Instagram section – Latest Posts

Latest Posts on Instagram is a section being developed for users to catch up in the recent posts they missed out on. Read more here.

Instagram tests monetization tools for IGTV

Instagram is testing monetization tools on IGTV that would allow creators to earn money by running short ads on their IGTV videos. Read more here.

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

In a recent development, story template maker Chroma Labs has been acquired by Twitter, the workforce to join the conversations team. Read more here.

YouTube tests Viewer Applause to help creators earn more

Viewer Applause by YouTube is an option that lets viewers support their favourite creators financially. Read more here.

Snapchat is testing a redesigned interface

The redesigned Snapchat interface contains the app’s first navigation bar, ‘Happening Now’ and more revamped sections. Read more here.

TikTok tests website links on Profile

TikTok is testing clickable website links on Profile that can drive traffic to websites. Clickable website links on a TikTok Profile is similar to Instagram’s ‘link in bio’. Read more here.

