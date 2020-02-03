Sonal Dabral bids Ogilvy farewell

A Visual Communication graduate from the National Institute of Design, Sonal Dabral has spent the last three decades in advertising.

Sonal Dabral, Chief Creative Officer South & South East Asia and Vice Chairman Ogilvy India, has decided to move on. Sonal wants to explore options in content and content creation, something he has always had a keen interest in.

With so much happening now in this space, Sonal felt the time was right to follow his passion and explore storytelling not confined to advertising.

In the announcement, Ogilvy thanked Sonal for his many years of contribution to our offices across India and Asia, and wish him all the best on his next adventure.

“Sonal was one of my key partners in the creative renaissance at Ogilvy India in the early 1990s. He later moved on to do successful stints as the creative head of Ogilvy Malaysia and Singapore,” said Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy.

He added, “Sonal came back to India as Chairman of Bates India and, after exploring DDB Mudra for a few years, joined Ogilvy again. I wish him well and am certain he will make the content world shine,” he added.

In September 2017, Sonal Dabral became the Vice Chairman and Group Cheif Creative Officer and in January 2019, he took on the additional role of Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy South East Asia.

Deeply passionate about advertising, blackjack and single malts, Sonal Dabral was born in India and studied Visual Communication at India’s leading design school – the National Institute of Design. Over a 30 year career, he has led agencies to creative glory in three different markets across Asia.

